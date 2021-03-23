 

BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56 942 095 Euros
Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France
Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY

Date of latest
information 		Total number of
shares forming the capital 		Number of voting rights
 

 

28.02.2021 		 

 

32 538 340 		 

Theoretical Total

51 325 004
     

Actual Total *

50 798 488

 


*Actual Total     = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares
  – shares without voting rights

 

 

 


Attachment


ZeitTitel
01.03.21
The Bonduelle Group specifies its mission and enshrines it in its articles of association: We inspire the transition toward a plant-based diet to contribute to people's well-being and planet health
26.02.21
Bonduelle - Statement of availability of Half-Year Financial report on December 31, 2020
26.02.21
Bonduelle - First Half Year 2020-2021 Financial Results: Resilience in activity and profitability in a particularly volatile and uncertain sanitary, economic and financial environment

