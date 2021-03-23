 

St. James Gold Corp. Announces Appointment of Stewart A. Jackson, PhD. to the Management Team and Role of Vice President of Exploration

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.03.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) (the "Company") is pleased to announce Dr. Stewart A. Jackson, P. Geo., as its Vice President of Exploration to its Management Team. This appointment is in anticipation of the Company's upcoming gold exploration activities on its Quinn Lake and Grub Line assets in Newfoundland.

Dr. Jackson brings with him several decades of experience having been involved in the acquisition and exploration of multiple gold and silver deposits in North, South and Central America, the Philippines, and Indonesia. He acquired and delineated a major uranium, molybdenum, nickel and vanadium resource in Sweden, and was instrumental in the advancement of the Turnagain nickel-cobalt, platinum deposit at Dease Lake, BC, Canada, from a prospect to the status of a very large nickel resource, currently held by Giga Metals.  He was also instrumental in discovering the multi-billion dollar Red Dog zinc-lead deposits in Northwestern Alaska, currently operated by Teck.

As stated by George Drazenovic, CEO of St. James Gold Corp., "We are delighted that Dr. Jackson has joined our management team. His extensive knowledge and experience in mining exploration and in the public markets, including at the CEO and Director level, will be influential as we look to explore our Newfoundland assets and expand our asset base.  Presiding over multiple mineral discoveries and evaluations over the course his career, Dr. Jackson will serve as an invaluable resource as we continue to grow St. James Gold."

During his career, Dr. Jackson was also the exploration manager for Houston Oil and Minerals during the discovery and development of the Borealis, South McCoy and Manhattan gold deposits in Nevada, U.S.A., founded Crown Resource Corporation in 1981, and discovered several million ounces of gold in the Republic District of Washington, U.S.A., at the Buckhorn Mine, Seattle Mine, South Penn, Key East, Key West, Overlook, Lamefoot, Kettle River, and K2 mines, all produced by Kinross Gold.  As an executive, Dr. Jackson has also raised $200 million for the discovery and development of these and other gold, silver, diamonds, base metals, nickel and uranium projects.

