 

Oshkosh Corporation named to IDG CIO 100 list for third consecutive year

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, today announced that it has been named a recipient of the IDG CIO 100 Award. This is the third consecutive year that Oshkosh Corporation has received this award for information technology excellence.

Oshkosh Corporation is among 100 organizations honored globally with the annual CIO 100 Award. Organizations are measured on their ability to deliver business value whether through the optimization of business processes, enablement of growth, strengthening of relationships with customers or creating competitive advantage.

“Digital technology plays a key role in Oshkosh Corporation’s innovation and growth focus,” said John Pfeifer, Oshkosh Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer. “From digital manufacturing to intelligent products and advanced analytics, digital technology propels us forward at Oshkosh Corporation.”

Oshkosh Corporation’s Digital Technology team is powered by team members around the world, all focused on solving business challenges.

“This achievement is a reflection of our Digital Technology team’s commitment to our customers and driving strategic value with unique solutions,” said Anupam Khare, Oshkosh Corporation Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. “We are honored to receive this award for the third consecutive year.”

“This year’s CIO 100 class demonstrates an amazing array of initiatives. Many helped their organizations thrive during the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic, whether by directly addressing new realities in health care or business or expediting digital adoption to adapt,” said Anne McCrory, Group VP, Customer Experience & Operations, IDG Communications, Inc. “We are honored to showcase these achievements and the spirit behind them at this year’s virtual CIO 100 Symposium & Awards in August.”

In addition to being named a CIO 100 Award winner, Oshkosh Corporation has also been named one of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies by Barron’s, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, one of FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies, one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

About Oshkosh Corporation

At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs nearly 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG, Pierce, Oshkosh Defense, McNeilus, IMT, Jerr-Dan, Frontline, Oshkosh Airport Products, London and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.

, All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities and others to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economies and the Company’s customers, suppliers and employees; and the cyclical nature of the Company’s Access Equipment, Commercial and Fire & Emergency markets, which are particularly impacted by the strength of U.S. and European economies and construction seasons.

