 

Highco 2020 Annual earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 18:00  |  58   |   |   

Aix-en-Provence, 23 March 2021 (6.00 p.m.)

HIGHCO: BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN THE CHALLENGING CONTEXT OF 2020

Business activity (GP) significantly better in H2 (down 5.7%) than in H1 (down 14.7%)

  • Full-year 2020 gross profit of €74.16 M, down 10.3% LFL1, with H2 2020 down 5.7% LFL.
  • Good resilience of Digital in 2020 thanks to Mobile business: down 5.6% LFL, accounting for 67.3% of the Group’s total business in 2020.

Better-than-expected results, profitability remaining healthy, and strong increase in dividend

  • Adjusted headline PBIT2 of €12.18 M, down 28.8%.
  • Adjusted operating margin2 of 16.4%.
  • Recurring operating income of €12.18 M, down 24.6%.
  • Adjusted attributable net income3 of €5.77 M, down 36.5%.
  • Dividend of €0.27 per share to be proposed at the AGM in May 2021, for a strong 68.8% increase (compared with the dividends paid in 2019).

Strong cash generation

  • Operating cash flow of €13 M (excluding IFRS 16), for a limited decline of €1.21 M or 8.5%.
  • Net cash excluding operating working capital of €13.42 M at 31 December 2020, representing an increase of €10.17 M compared to 31 December 2019.

2021 Guidance: Return to business and growth in adjusted operating margin to more than 17%

Didier Chabassieu, Chairman of the Management Board, stated, “After a year of this unprecedented health and economic crisis, HighCo’s financial performance has come out better than expected. I’m extremely proud of the Group’s resilience, which, thanks to the dedication of its employees, has continued to support its customers in this challenging environment. Building on this performance, the Group has the resources to pay out a higher dividend and, through its startup studio HighCo Venturi, accelerate its innovation strategy in order to create its growth drivers.”


§   

 (€ M) 2020 2019 restated 2020/2019
 Change restated
Gross profit 74.16 82.69 -10.3%
Adjusted headline PBIT2 12.18 17.12 -28.8%
Adjusted operating margin2 (%) 16.4% 20.7% -430 bp
Recurring operating income 12.18 16.15 -24.6%
Adjusted attributable net income3 5.77 9.10 -36.5%
Net cash4 excluding operating working capital 13.42 3.255 +€10.17M

1 Like for like: Based on a comparable scope and at constant exchange rates (i.e. applying the average exchange rate over the period to data from the compared period).

Seite 1 von 6
High Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Highco 2020 Annual earnings Aix-en-Provence, 23 March 2021 (6.00 p.m.) HIGHCO: BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN THE CHALLENGING CONTEXT OF 2020 Business activity (GP) significantly better in H2 (down 5.7%) than in H1 (down 14.7%) Full-year 2020 gross profit of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
BioNTech to Report Full Year Financial Results for 2020 and Provide Corporate Update on the Fourth ...
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
Zealand Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection, for the Treatment of ...
Enthusiast Gaming Announces $127.6 Million of Pro Forma Revenue in 2020
NewHydrogen provides green hydrogen technology development update
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project
Emerging Markets Report: Medical Technology Disruptor
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
HIGHCO: shareholding as February 28, 2021