Business activity (GP) significantly better in H2 (down 5.7%) than in H1 (down 14.7%)

Full-year 2020 gross profit of €74.16 M, down 10.3% LFL 1 , with H2 2020 down 5.7% LFL.

, with H2 2020 down 5.7% LFL. Good resilience of Digital in 2020 thanks to Mobile business: down 5.6% LFL, accounting for 67.3% of the Group’s total business in 2020.

Better-than-expected results, profitability remaining healthy, and strong increase in dividend

Adjusted headline PBIT 2 of €12.18 M, down 28.8%.

of €12.18 M, down 28.8%. Adjusted operating margin 2 of 16.4%.

of 16.4%. Recurring operating income of €12.18 M, down 24.6%.

Adjusted attributable net income 3 of €5.77 M, down 36.5%.

of €5.77 M, down 36.5%. Dividend of €0.27 per share to be proposed at the AGM in May 2021, for a strong 68.8% increase (compared with the dividends paid in 2019).

Strong cash generation

Operating cash flow of €13 M (excluding IFRS 16), for a limited decline of €1.21 M or 8.5%.

Net cash excluding operating working capital of €13.42 M at 31 December 2020, representing an increase of €10.17 M compared to 31 December 2019.

2021 Guidance: Return to business and growth in adjusted operating margin to more than 17%

Didier Chabassieu, Chairman of the Management Board, stated, “After a year of this unprecedented health and economic crisis, HighCo’s financial performance has come out better than expected. I’m extremely proud of the Group’s resilience, which, thanks to the dedication of its employees, has continued to support its customers in this challenging environment. Building on this performance, the Group has the resources to pay out a higher dividend and, through its startup studio HighCo Venturi, accelerate its innovation strategy in order to create its growth drivers.”





(€ M) 2020 2019 restated 2020/2019

Change restated Gross profit 74.16 82.69 -10.3% Adjusted headline PBIT2 12.18 17.12 -28.8% Adjusted operating margin2 (%) 16.4% 20.7% -430 bp Recurring operating income 12.18 16.15 -24.6% Adjusted attributable net income3 5.77 9.10 -36.5% Net cash4 excluding operating working capital 13.42 3.255 +€10.17M

1 Like for like: Based on a comparable scope and at constant exchange rates (i.e. applying the average exchange rate over the period to data from the compared period).