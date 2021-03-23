 

European Commission approves acquisition of GrandVision majority stake by EssilorLuxottica

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 18:00  |  24   |   |   


European Commission approves acquisition of GrandVision majority stake by EssilorLuxottica

Schiphol, The Netherlands, 23 March 2021. GrandVision N.V. (Euronext: GVNV) today confirms that the European Commission cleared the sale by HAL Optical Investments B.V. ("HAL") of its 76.72% ownership interest in GrandVision to EssilorLuxottica. This clearance is effective immediately.

Stephan Borchert, CEO of GrandVision, says: “This is a significant milestone in the approval process for the Transaction, and we are pleased that the regulatory authorities recognize the benefits the Transaction will bring to our stakeholders.”

The Transaction is aimed at providing consumers with tailored vision care products to meet all of their vision and style needs. Both companies have a history of doing business in a way that benefits all stakeholders and will continue to do so following the closing of the Transaction.

The clearance is conditioned to the divestment of some optical retail businesses in Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy for an overall number of approximately 350 stores. In particular:

  • In Belgium, the GrandOptical chain and its 35 stores will be sold but without the brand name. The purchaser will have a license while rebranding these stores to its own choice of name.
  • In Italy, the merged entity will divest a total of 174 stores, which includes the whole of EssilorLuxottica's VistaSì chain together with 72 stores from the “GrandVision by” chain. The VistaSì brand will be transferred and the “GrandVision by” stores will either be rebranded to VistaSì or to the purchaser's own brand.
  • In the Netherlands, 142 stores from the Eye Wish chain will be sold, together with the brand name. The merged entity will keep some stores from this chain and will have to rebrand them under a new name.

The Transaction has been cleared so far in the European Union, the United States, Russia, Mexico, Colombia and Brazil, and it is currently under review in Chile and Turkey.

GrandVision continues to support EssilorLuxottica with the shared objective to close the Transaction before 31 July 2021. After the Transaction has been closed, EssilorLuxottica will launch a mandatory cash public offer for all outstanding shares in the Company, in accordance with the applicable Dutch public offer rules.

Attachment


GrandVision Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

European Commission approves acquisition of GrandVision majority stake by EssilorLuxottica European Commission approves acquisition of GrandVision majority stake by EssilorLuxottica Schiphol, The Netherlands, 23 March 2021. GrandVision N.V. (Euronext: GVNV) today confirms that the European Commission cleared the sale by HAL Optical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
BioNTech to Report Full Year Financial Results for 2020 and Provide Corporate Update on the Fourth ...
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
Zealand Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection, for the Treatment of ...
Enthusiast Gaming Announces $127.6 Million of Pro Forma Revenue in 2020
NewHydrogen provides green hydrogen technology development update
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project
Emerging Markets Report: Medical Technology Disruptor
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
GrandVision publishes Annual Report 2020 and convocation for virtual AGM
26.02.21
GrandVision reports 2020 Revenue of €3,481 million and adjusted EBITA of €266 million

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
30.07.20
5
GrandVision