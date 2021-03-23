 

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Robbins LLP Reminds Investors That Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 18:30  |  26   |   |   

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between November 5, 2020 and February 26, 2021. Ontrak is a healthcare company that offers a Predict-Recommend-Engage platform that organizes and automates healthcare data integration and analytics. Ontrak programs provide healthcare solutions to members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions.

If you suffered a loss due to Ontrak Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) Failed to Disclose the Impact Losing its Largest Customer Would Have on its Financial Results

According to the complaint, Ontrak failed to disclose that: (1) its largest customer evaluated the Company on a provider basis, valuing Ontrak’s performance based on achieving the lowest cost per medical visit rather than clinical outcomes or medical cost savings; (2) as a result, Ontrak’s largest customer did not find the Company’s program to be effective and was reasonably likely to terminate its contract with Ontrak; and (3) because this customer accounted for a significant portion of the Company's revenue, the loss of the customer would have an outsized impact on Ontrak's financial results.

On March 1, 2021, Ontrak announced its preliminary financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2020 and shared that its largest customer had terminated its contract with Ontrak effective June 26, 2021. Apparently, "the customer evaluated [Ontrak's] performance based on [its] ability to achieve the lowest possible cost per medical visit, and not on [its] clinical outcomes data or medical cost savings, which were meaningful and significant." Further, "the coaching model which Ontrak has pioneered for over a decade was seen by the customer as less relevant to their performance metrics." On this news, Ontrak's share price fell $27.32, or more than 46%, to close at $31.62 per share on March 2, 2021.

If you purchased shares of Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) between November 5, 2020 and February 26, 2021, you have until May 3, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Ontrak, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Ontrak Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Warum ich Anteile an Ontrak kaufe?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Robbins LLP Reminds Investors That Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ICE Launches Spark30S Atlantic and Spark25S Pacific LNG Freight Futures Contracts
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
Eaton Acquires Green Motion SA, Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 ...
 QuantumScape Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Ontex and Woosh Join Forces for Diaper Recycling in Belgium
GVTC Achieves Net Promoter Score of +44 With Calix Revenue EDGE Rivaling the Best Brands in the ...
SYNNEX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SYNNEX Corporation - SNX
SUPPORT.COM INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Support.Com - SPRT
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Ontrak Appoints CVS Health’s Chief Transformation Officer, Jonathan Mayhew, as Chief Executive Officer
12.03.21
ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ontrak, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – OTRK
12.03.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) Investors
09.03.21
Ontrak Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
08.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
05.03.21
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
05.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
05.03.21
OTRK BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ontrak, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – OTRK
05.03.21
ONTRAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ontrak, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
04.03.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) Investors

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
34
Warum ich Anteile an Ontrak kaufe?
19.09.20
1
OTRK - Ontrak