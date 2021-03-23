Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, Axel Mansoor, BossLogic, Boy George, KCamp, KLOUD, Klarens Malluta with Lionel Richie, Mr. Brainwash, OPUS, Snoop Dogg, and More

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Hong Kong (ots/PRNewswire) - Crypto.com today announced Crypto.com/NFT , aplatform launching this Friday, March 26 dedicated to delivering unique contentfrom popular artists, musicians, athletes, and sports. Poised to be the world'slargest and most user-friendly NFT platform, Crypto.com/NFT is committed topartnering with creators to develop the most compelling content for this newmedium.Crypto.com/NFT is proud to have curated an A-list roster of mainstream anddigital artists collaborating to release new and unique work for its invite-onlyplatform, including: Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One(https://www.astonmartin.com/en-us/our-world/amf1) TM, Axel Mansoor(http://www.axelmansoor.com/) (the King Of The Clubhouse (https://www.pollstar.com/article/king-of-the-clubhouse-how-axel-mansoor-became-the-new-social-networks-breakout-music-star-147436) ), Bag Raiders (https://www.bagraiders.com/) ,BossLogic (https://www.bosslogicinc.com/) , Boy George(http://boygeorgeandcultureclub.net/) , Jonathan Monaghan(https://jonathanmonaghan.com/) with Nathan Evans(https://www.instagram.com/nathanevanss.ig/?hl=en) (of #1 single Sea Shanty '(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wellerman#Nathan_Evans_version)https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wellerman#Nathan_Evans_version '(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wellerman#Nathan_Evans_version) fame), KCamp(http://www.kcamp427.com/) , Klarens Malluta (https://klarensbox.com/) withLionel Richie (https://lionelrichie.com/) , KLOUD (https://wearekloud.com/) ,Mr. Brainwash (https://www.mrbrainwash.com/) , OPUS(https://www.thisisopus.com/) , Snoop Dogg (https://snoopdogg.com/) , amongothers.Commenting on the launch, BossLogic said: "I'm grateful to have the opportunityto collaborate with Crypto.com. Having been an avid user of their platform it'skind of surreal I got to be part of their next step into the new era of art andNFT's. Stay tuned for my exclusive drop and some major collaborations."Bosslogic's inaugural drop with Crypto.com/NFT available on March 26 is a newcollection entitled "Higher Ground" featuring a bold and dreamlike aquatic worldfor fans old and new to immerse themselves in.In the world of sport, Crypto.com and Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM arepartnering to introduce NFTs as the team returns to F1 for the first time in 60years. The team will exclusively offer their content via Crypto.com/NFT.Additional athletes, teams, and leagues will be announced in the coming weeks.Jefferson Slack, Managing Director - Commercial & Marketing, Aston MartinCognizant Formula One Team, said: "As a modern organisation with a strongheritage, we're excited to be the first Formula 1 team to offer a new way for