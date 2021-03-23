Crypto.com Launching NFT Platform With Exclusive Content From Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM, Axel Mansoor, BossLogic, Boy George, KCamp, KLOUD, Klarens Malluta with Lionel Richie, Mr. Brainwash, OPUS, Snoop Dogg, and More
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 23.03.2021, 18:45 | 61 | 0 |
Hong Kong (ots/PRNewswire) - Crypto.com today announced Crypto.com/NFT , a
platform launching this Friday, March 26 dedicated to delivering unique content
from popular artists, musicians, athletes, and sports. Poised to be the world's
largest and most user-friendly NFT platform, Crypto.com/NFT is committed to
partnering with creators to develop the most compelling content for this new
medium.
Crypto.com/NFT is proud to have curated an A-list roster of mainstream and
digital artists collaborating to release new and unique work for its invite-only
platform, including: Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One
(https://www.astonmartin.com/en-us/our-world/amf1) TM, Axel Mansoor
(http://www.axelmansoor.com/) (the King Of The Clubhouse (https://www.pollstar.c
om/article/king-of-the-clubhouse-how-axel-mansoor-became-the-new-social-networks
-breakout-music-star-147436) ), Bag Raiders (https://www.bagraiders.com/) ,
BossLogic (https://www.bosslogicinc.com/) , Boy George
(http://boygeorgeandcultureclub.net/) , Jonathan Monaghan
(https://jonathanmonaghan.com/) with Nathan Evans
(https://www.instagram.com/nathanevanss.ig/?hl=en) (of #1 single Sea Shanty '
(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wellerman#Nathan_Evans_version)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wellerman#Nathan_Evans_version '
(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wellerman#Nathan_Evans_version) fame), KCamp
(http://www.kcamp427.com/) , Klarens Malluta (https://klarensbox.com/) with
Lionel Richie (https://lionelrichie.com/) , KLOUD (https://wearekloud.com/) ,
Mr. Brainwash (https://www.mrbrainwash.com/) , OPUS
(https://www.thisisopus.com/) , Snoop Dogg (https://snoopdogg.com/) , among
others.
Commenting on the launch, BossLogic said: "I'm grateful to have the opportunity
to collaborate with Crypto.com. Having been an avid user of their platform it's
kind of surreal I got to be part of their next step into the new era of art and
NFT's. Stay tuned for my exclusive drop and some major collaborations."
Bosslogic's inaugural drop with Crypto.com/NFT available on March 26 is a new
collection entitled "Higher Ground" featuring a bold and dreamlike aquatic world
for fans old and new to immerse themselves in.
In the world of sport, Crypto.com and Aston Martin Cognizant Formula OneTM are
partnering to introduce NFTs as the team returns to F1 for the first time in 60
years. The team will exclusively offer their content via Crypto.com/NFT.
Additional athletes, teams, and leagues will be announced in the coming weeks.
Jefferson Slack, Managing Director - Commercial & Marketing, Aston Martin
Cognizant Formula One Team, said: "As a modern organisation with a strong
heritage, we're excited to be the first Formula 1 team to offer a new way for
