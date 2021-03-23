DXC Technology Announces Expiration and Final Results of Cash Tender Offers

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) (the “Company” or “DXC”) announced today that the previously announced cash tender offers (the “tender offers”) by the Company to purchase for cash any and all of the Company’s outstanding 4.450% senior notes due 2022 (the “DXC Notes”) and any and all of the outstanding 4.450% senior notes due 2022 issued by DXC’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Computer Sciences Corporation (“CSC”) (the “CSC Notes,” and, together with the DXC Notes, the “Notes”), expired at 5:00 p.m. EDT on March 22, 2021 (the “expiration time”). At the expiration time, valid tenders had been received in the amounts set forth in the table below. This excludes $60,000 aggregate principal amount of the CSC Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures described in the offer to purchase relating to the tender offers.

The table below sets forth certain information regarding the Notes and the tender offers.