DXC Technology Announces Expiration and Final Results of Cash Tender Offers
DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) (the “Company” or “DXC”) announced today that the previously announced cash tender offers (the “tender offers”) by the Company to purchase for cash any and all of the Company’s outstanding 4.450% senior notes due 2022 (the “DXC Notes”) and any and all of the outstanding 4.450% senior notes due 2022 issued by DXC’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Computer Sciences Corporation (“CSC”) (the “CSC Notes,” and, together with the DXC Notes, the “Notes”), expired at 5:00 p.m. EDT on March 22, 2021 (the “expiration time”). At the expiration time, valid tenders had been received in the amounts set forth in the table below. This excludes $60,000 aggregate principal amount of the CSC Notes that remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures described in the offer to purchase relating to the tender offers.
The table below sets forth certain information regarding the Notes and the tender offers.
|
Issuer
|
Title of Security
|
CUSIP
|
Principal
|
Principal Amount Tendered
|
Percentage of
|
DXC Technology Company
|
4.450% Senior Notes due 2022
|
23355LAA4
|
$274,470,000
|
$120,752,000
|
43.99%
|
Computer Sciences Corporation
|
4.450% Senior Notes due 2022
|
205363AN4
|
$170,795,000
|
$6,035,000
|
3.53%
The Company expects to accept for payment all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offers and expects to make payment for the Notes tendered prior to the expiration time in same-day funds on March 23, 2021 and, with respect to the Notes tendered pursuant to the guaranteed delivery procedures, on March 25, 2021.
The remaining DXC Notes and CSC Notes, which in aggregate total $153,718,000 and $164,760,000 in principal amount, respectively, not otherwise accepted for tender, will be subject to redemption and will be retired on April 15, 2021, in accordance with respect to each of the indentures applicable thereof. This includes the CSC Notes that remain subject to the guaranteed delivery procedures described in the offer to purchase relating to the tender offers unless otherwise accepted for tender pursuant to such guaranteed delivery procedures.
