 

Wolters Kluwer Successfully Prices €500 Million 7-Year Eurobond

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 18:30  |  77   |   |   

Wolters Kluwer Successfully Prices €500 Million 7-Year Eurobond

March 23, 2021 - Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services announced today that it has successfully priced a new €500 million 7-year senior unsecured Eurobond.

The bonds were sold at an issue price of 99.958 per cent and carry an annual coupon of 0.250 per cent. The settlement date has been set at March 30, 2021. The securities were placed with a broad range of institutional investors across Europe.

The senior unsecured bonds will mature on March 30, 2028. The notes are expected to be rated BBB+ by S&P. The net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes. The new bond provides financing at an attractive rate and will extend the company’s debt maturity profile.

ABN AMRO, Barclays, ING and Rabobank acted as bookrunners. The bonds will be listed on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Media                                                                                     Investors/Analysts
Gerbert van Genderen Stort                                                   Meg Geldens
Global Branding & Communications                                       Investor Relations
t + 31 (0)172 641 230                                                              t + 31 (0)172 641 407
press@wolterskluwer.com                                                       ir@wolterskluwer.com

About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Attachment


Seite 1 von 2
Wolters Kluwer Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wolters Kluwer Successfully Prices €500 Million 7-Year Eurobond Wolters Kluwer Successfully Prices €500 Million 7-Year Eurobond March 23, 2021 - Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services announced today that it has successfully priced a new €500 million …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
BioNTech to Report Full Year Financial Results for 2020 and Provide Corporate Update on the Fourth ...
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
Zealand Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection, for the Treatment of ...
American Lithium Reports Breakthrough Upgrading TLC Lithium Claystone Achieving 66% Lithium Grade ...
Enthusiast Gaming Announces $127.6 Million of Pro Forma Revenue in 2020
NewHydrogen provides green hydrogen technology development update
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.03.21
Share Buyback Transaction Details March 11 – March 17, 2021
11.03.21
Share Buyback Transaction Details March 4 – March 10, 2021
10.03.21
Wolters Kluwer Releases its 2020 Annual Report
04.03.21
Share Buyback Transaction Details February 25 – March 3, 2021
24.02.21
Wolters Kluwer 2020 Full-Year Report
23.02.21
Share Buyback Transaction Details February 18 – February 22, 2021