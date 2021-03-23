Vaccine Affirming Lapel Pins Free to Mentor Capital Shareholders

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: MNTR) announced that any shareholder may receive a metal lapel pin at no cost from Mentor Capital, that is intended to self-indicate for casual situations that the wearer has been vaccinated with the Pfizer, Inc., Moderna, Inc. or AstraZeneca, PLC vaccines. The one inch pin reads “Covid-19 Antibodies” and is intended to give greater peace of mind in supermarkets, restaurants and other casual settings. This allows the wearer to unofficially but easily represent that they are vaccinated. Like an “I Voted” sticker, the pin may also help promote increased vaccine participation in areas where the government and businesses are already transitioning from a masked to a maskless environment.

Mentor shareholders may obtain the lapel pin free of charge by sending a self-addressed stamped return envelope to the company address: Mentor Capital, Inc., 5964 Campus Court, Plano, Texas 75093. The pins are sourced through “Antibody Badge” a non-profit that Mentor has sponsored to help support the anti-Covid-19 effort. Any person may request a free AntiBody Badge pin by asking for one in writing, sent to the company address, and including a self-addressed, stamped, return envelope. The offer is open as long as supplies last.