 

DGAP-News creditshelf: Management board continuity - Co-founders confirmed in office until end of 2023

DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
creditshelf: Management board continuity - Co-founders confirmed in office until end of 2023

23.03.2021 / 19:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

creditshelf: Management board continuity - Co-founders confirmed in office until end of 2023

  • Management Board contracts with co-founders Dr. Tim Thabe and Dr. Daniel Bartsch extended until end of 2023
  • Dr. Mark Währisch decides of his own accord not to prolong his contract
  • Strengthening of second-tier management over the past 24 months is the basis for growth and further enhancement of the creditshelf platform

Frankfurt am Main, March 23, 2021 ‒ In today's meeting, creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft's Supervisory Board extended the Management Board contracts for the company's two co-founders until December 31, 2023. Dr. Tim Thabe and Dr. Daniel Bartsch will continue to lead the company as the Management Board with the support of the strong second-tier management team. Dr. Mark Währisch of his own accord will not prolong his management board contract and will leave the company on April 30, 2021.

The division of responsibilities on the Management Board, which will comprise two people going forward, will not change in principle: As in the past, Dr. Tim Thabe will act as the CEO and Dr. Daniel Bartsch as the COO. The two founders will be assisted by creditshelf's experienced second-tier management team, which focuses on technology, finance, product development, and marketing. As a result, the company considers itself to be well-positioned for further sustainable growth.

After five years at creditshelf, Dr. Mark Währisch has decided not to prolong his Management Board contract any further and will leave the company when his current contract expires at the end of April. Dr. Währisch had been creditshelf's Chief Risk Officer and a Management Board member since May 2016 and made a significant contribution to the company's successful development. Among other things, he played a leading role in the development of the technology-driven risk analysis system and was one of the people responsible for creditshelf's successful IPO in July 2018.

