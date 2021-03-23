Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Financial Figures/Balance Sheet/Earnings Forecast23.03.2021Vienna - To date, AGRANA had been expecting an overall annual EBIT in 2020|21 ofat least EUR 87.1 million. Following a provisional review of the figures, theGroup is now expected to achieve provisional earnings before interest and tax(EBIT) in its 2020|21 financial year in an amount of EUR 78.7 million (prioryear: EUR 87.1 million). Group revenue will amount to around EUR 2,550 million(2019|20: EUR 2,480.7 million).Besides the anticipated, significantly weaker, operating performance in thefourth quarter 2020|21, extraordinary items in the fruit preparations businessare the main reason why EBIT in 2020|21 is below the level of the prior year.The 2020|21 annual report will be published as planned on 11 May 2021.This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com [http://www.agrana.com/].Further inquiry note:AGRANA Beteiligungs-AGMr. Hannes HaiderInvestor RelationsPhone: +43-1-211 37-12905E-mail: hannes.haider@agrana.comMr. Markus SimakPublic RelationsPhone: +43-1-211 37-12084E-mail: markus.simak@agrana.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AGF.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1A-1020 Wienphone: +43-1-21137-0FAX: +43-1-21137-12926mail: info.ab@agrana.comWWW: www.agrana.comISIN: AT000AGRANA3indexes: WBIstockmarkets: Wien, Frankfurt, Berlin, Stuttgartlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/63352/4871728OTS: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AGISIN: AT0000603709