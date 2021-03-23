EANS-Adhoc AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / AGRANA 2020|21: EBIT 10 % below prior year
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 23.03.2021, 19:30 | 64 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Financial Figures/Balance Sheet/Earnings Forecast
23.03.2021
Vienna - To date, AGRANA had been expecting an overall annual EBIT in 2020|21 of
at least EUR 87.1 million. Following a provisional review of the figures, the
Group is now expected to achieve provisional earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) in its 2020|21 financial year in an amount of EUR 78.7 million (prior
year: EUR 87.1 million). Group revenue will amount to around EUR 2,550 million
(2019|20: EUR 2,480.7 million).
Besides the anticipated, significantly weaker, operating performance in the
fourth quarter 2020|21, extraordinary items in the fruit preparations business
are the main reason why EBIT in 2020|21 is below the level of the prior year.
The 2020|21 annual report will be published as planned on 11 May 2021.
This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com [http://
www.agrana.com/].
Further inquiry note:
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
Mr. Hannes Haider
Investor Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12905
E-mail: hannes.haider@agrana.com
Mr. Markus Simak
Public Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12084
E-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
A-1020 Wien
phone: +43-1-21137-0
FAX: +43-1-21137-12926
mail: info.ab@agrana.com
WWW: www.agrana.com
ISIN: AT000AGRANA3
indexes: WBI
stockmarkets: Wien, Frankfurt, Berlin, Stuttgart
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/63352/4871728
OTS: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
ISIN: AT0000603709
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Financial Figures/Balance Sheet/Earnings Forecast
23.03.2021
Vienna - To date, AGRANA had been expecting an overall annual EBIT in 2020|21 of
at least EUR 87.1 million. Following a provisional review of the figures, the
Group is now expected to achieve provisional earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) in its 2020|21 financial year in an amount of EUR 78.7 million (prior
year: EUR 87.1 million). Group revenue will amount to around EUR 2,550 million
(2019|20: EUR 2,480.7 million).
Besides the anticipated, significantly weaker, operating performance in the
fourth quarter 2020|21, extraordinary items in the fruit preparations business
are the main reason why EBIT in 2020|21 is below the level of the prior year.
The 2020|21 annual report will be published as planned on 11 May 2021.
This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com [http://
www.agrana.com/].
Further inquiry note:
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
Mr. Hannes Haider
Investor Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12905
E-mail: hannes.haider@agrana.com
Mr. Markus Simak
Public Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12084
E-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
A-1020 Wien
phone: +43-1-21137-0
FAX: +43-1-21137-12926
mail: info.ab@agrana.com
WWW: www.agrana.com
ISIN: AT000AGRANA3
indexes: WBI
stockmarkets: Wien, Frankfurt, Berlin, Stuttgart
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/63352/4871728
OTS: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
ISIN: AT0000603709
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0