 

Cleaner, Clearer Pool and Spa Water

NEW Jandy TruGuard provides advanced mineral sanitization and algae protection using less chemicals

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Get cleaner, clearer more comfortable pool and spa water using less chemicals with Jandy TruGuard — a sanitizing solution that's used in conjunction with a chlorine or bromine delivery device.

Company Logo, Fluidra

As an industry leader, Jandy's focus is on engineering innovative equipment that provides optimal results with more efficient performance and reduced maintenance, benefiting both pool owners and pool professionals alike.

TruGuard delivers on that goal. Leveraging the time-tested power of minerals to help keep water crystal clear, TruGuard utilizes an EPA-registered mineral solution that not only destroys harmful bacteria and algae growth, but actually reduces chlorine usage by up to 50% in most pools* — meaning swimmers won't feel, smell, or be affected by heavy levels of chlorine.

The reduced chemical usage helps keep pH in a neutral range, further protecting pools from typical wear-and-tear on equipment. And, as a perfect pairing for saltwater pools, TruGuard also helps extend the cell life of salt chlorinators, like Jandy's TruClear, since they do not need to produce as much chlorine.

"When combined with TruGuard's mineral technology, you can effectively sanitize pool water using just 0.5ppm chlorine," says Mara McCartney, senior product manager — watercare. "That lower chemical usage contributes to cost-savings accumulated from having to purchase less chemicals and the need for less maintenance or equipment replacement."

Working alongside a pool's filtration system, TruGuard is directly plumbed into the pool pad and constructed using the same superior materials as Jandy's durable Never Lube valves to ensure long-lasting reliability and dependable operation.

Designed for in-ground pools ranging in sizes from 5,000 to 45, 000 gallons, TruGuard automatically dispenses a regulated amount of mineral ions into your pool's water continuously throughout the day for hassle-free maintenance, and only requires an easy cartridge replacement every 6 months for uninterrupted purification.

*Cannot be used with biguanaides nor with other copper algaecides

About Fluidra
Fluidra is a publicly listed company focused on developing innovative products, services and IoT solutions for the residential and commercial pool markets, globally. The company operates in over 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy, Polaris, and Zodiac. To learn more about Fluidra, visit fluidrausa.com or call 800-822-7933.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/944644/Fluidra_Logo.jpg



