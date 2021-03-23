 

Emakina Group Annual Results 2020 continued growth, improved margins

Inside and regulated information - Summary of the official statement in French

BRUSSELS, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emakina Group (Euronext Brussels: ALEMK) – a leading international group of independent agencies operating in 17 countries on 3 continents, announces its 2020 annual results. Consolidated sales amounted to EUR 99,004,614, an increase of 2.5% at constant scope. The group's income outside Belgium now accounts for 70% of the consolidated income.

  • Consolidated sales: EUR 99,004,614 (+2.5%)
    (EUR 96,618,148 in 2019)
        
  • EBITDA: EUR 7,783,355 (+32.3%)
    (EUR 5,881,414 in 2019)
        
  • Result before taxes: EUR 1,482,837 
    (EUR 235,278 in 2019)

The current profit before tax increased by 76.6% to EUR 2,217,959.
The net profit of EUR 662,237 can be attributed to the rise in the current profit, a non-recurring result and a reorganisation programme, as well as an increase in the tax burden owing to the positive trend in operating profitability.

The group's financial health is strong, thanks to the increase in EBITDA, a positive net profit, an increased equity base, a working capital requirement under control, a fall in the level of financial indebtedness and the availability of appropriate credit lines.

The internationalisation of the group's activities continues. Following the opening in 2020 of an office in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and India, in early 2021 Emakina began preparations to open new offices in London and in Munich.

The group moved up a gear in developing its e-commerce services and multi-entity and multi-geographic synergies, giving rise to the need for high-performance internal tools and a sound 'One Team' collaborative model and team spirit. The group's many technological partnerships enable a broad portfolio of solutions for its clients.

Some major new clients: Ahold Delhaize, Armor-Lux, Aurep, Beaulieu, Bestseller, Bugaboo, Cape Union Mart, Constellium, Crate & Barrel and Maison du Monde for Majid Al Futtaim, DGZ, Faces, Full Life, Givaudan, Goody Kitchen, Graff, Harman, Hartlauer, Hudson, Joolz, Mise au Green, Picture, Prénatal, Rotra, Solis, Swedish Pension Office, Tata Steel, Tory Burch, Under Armour GCC, Visit Qatar, Walibi, and Yves Saint Laurent.

Despite the current context marked by the continuing pandemic, the group's management anticipates a single-figure rise in its sales over the year 2021.

