 

Elastic Introduces New Capabilities to Help Customers Derive Value From All Their Data - Efficiently and At Scale

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 19:40  |  97   |   |   

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced new capabilities and updates across its Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions, which are built into the Elastic Stack — Elasticsearch and Kibana.

New features empower customers to reduce the time to extract value from their data with schema on read, unlock new value by enabling cost-effective, nearly unlimited storage and search on object stores with a new frozen data tier, and automatically scale deployments on Elastic Cloud.

Elastic Enterprise Search users benefit from a number of architectural enhancements that deliver reduced deployment size, faster indexing, and more relevant results. Elastic Observability now includes correlations to help users to identify top drivers of application performance issues and errors, and Elastic Security introduces analyst-driven correlation to streamline SecOps workflows.

Key updates across the Elastic Stack, Elastic Cloud, and solutions include:

Elastic Stack and Elastic Cloud 7.12

New in Elasticsearch, Kibana, and Elastic Cloud 7.12, users can quickly onboard and flexibly explore their data with the general availability of schema on read. Now, users no longer have to choose between the speed and scale of schema on write or the flexibility of schema on read — they can use both at the same time, on the same Elastic Stack.

Adding to the innovations announced with the general availability of searchable snapshots in Elastic 7.11, the new frozen data tier, now in technical preview, offers the best search experience while unlocking nearly unlimited data lookback with the lowest total cost of ownership. The frozen data tier enables customers to decouple compute from storage, adding the capability to search directly on low-cost object stores such as Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, and Microsoft Azure Storage. Customers can search large volumes of data stored on low cost storage with a tradeoff in performance while reducing the ratio of dedicated resources needed for search. In the near future, Elastic will also be offering an enhanced user experience for configuring the frozen data tier in Elastic Cloud.

Seite 1 von 4
Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elastic Introduces New Capabilities to Help Customers Derive Value From All Their Data - Efficiently and At Scale Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced new capabilities and updates across its Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions, which are built into the Elastic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eaton Acquires Green Motion SA, Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
ICE Launches Spark30S Atlantic and Spark25S Pacific LNG Freight Futures Contracts
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 ...
Ontex and Woosh Join Forces for Diaper Recycling in Belgium
 QuantumScape Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Bentley Acceleration Initiatives Launches OpenTower iQ, a Digital Co-Venture with Visual ...
GVTC Achieves Net Promoter Score of +44 With Calix Revenue EDGE Rivaling the Best Brands in the ...
SYNNEX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SYNNEX Corporation - SNX
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Elastic and Grafana Labs Partner on the Official Grafana Elasticsearch Plugin
04.03.21
Elastic Announces New Cloud Application and Host Protections and Streamlined Security Operations Workflows
04.03.21
Elastic Announces Web Crawler for Elastic App Search and Support for Box in Elastic Workplace Search
02.03.21
Elastic Announces General Availability of Searchable Snapshots and Introduces Runtime Fields
02.03.21
Elastic Announces Cold Data Tier, Autoscaling, and Enhanced Multi-Cloud Search and Replication Capabilities in Elastic Cloud
01.03.21
Elastic Announces New Features to Accelerate Investigation Workflows in Elastic Observability
01.03.21
Elastic Announces New Elastic Stack Alerting Framework Now Generally Available in Kibana
25.02.21
Elastic to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences
24.02.21
Elastic Reports Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results