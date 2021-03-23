Elastic Introduces New Capabilities to Help Customers Derive Value From All Their Data - Efficiently and At Scale

New features empower customers to reduce the time to extract value from their data with schema on read, unlock new value by enabling cost-effective, nearly unlimited storage and search on object stores with a new frozen data tier, and automatically scale deployments on Elastic Cloud.

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack , today announced new capabilities and updates across its Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions, which are built into the Elastic Stack — Elasticsearch and Kibana.

Elastic Enterprise Search users benefit from a number of architectural enhancements that deliver reduced deployment size, faster indexing, and more relevant results. Elastic Observability now includes correlations to help users to identify top drivers of application performance issues and errors, and Elastic Security introduces analyst-driven correlation to streamline SecOps workflows.

Key updates across the Elastic Stack, Elastic Cloud, and solutions include:

Elastic Stack and Elastic Cloud 7.12

New in Elasticsearch, Kibana, and Elastic Cloud 7.12, users can quickly onboard and flexibly explore their data with the general availability of schema on read. Now, users no longer have to choose between the speed and scale of schema on write or the flexibility of schema on read — they can use both at the same time, on the same Elastic Stack.

Adding to the innovations announced with the general availability of searchable snapshots in Elastic 7.11, the new frozen data tier, now in technical preview, offers the best search experience while unlocking nearly unlimited data lookback with the lowest total cost of ownership. The frozen data tier enables customers to decouple compute from storage, adding the capability to search directly on low-cost object stores such as Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, and Microsoft Azure Storage. Customers can search large volumes of data stored on low cost storage with a tradeoff in performance while reducing the ratio of dedicated resources needed for search. In the near future, Elastic will also be offering an enhanced user experience for configuring the frozen data tier in Elastic Cloud.