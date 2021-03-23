Global Eagle Successfully Completes Sale to Investor Group and Operations Emerge from Restructuring Process

Focused on Serving Mobility Customers with High-Speed Satellite Internet and Best-in-Class Media Services

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (“Global Eagle” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of high-speed connectivity and media solutions for demanding mobility markets across aviation, maritime, energy and government, today announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced sale of substantially all of the Company’s assets to a group comprising the Company’s first-lien investors and its operations have emerged from the Chapter 11 restructuring process. Consistent with the Company’s post-restructuring focus on mobility, the Company also announced it has completed the sale of its legacy non-governmental organization (NGO) and African fixed-site land business to Marlink AS.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Global Eagle,” said Joshua Marks, Chief Executive Officer of Global Eagle. “Having successfully completed our sale and restructuring process, and now focused fully on mobility, the Company benefits from a stronger balance sheet, enhanced liquidity and blue-chip backing from new owners. We are well-positioned to invest in innovation, drive growth in our business, and continue supporting our customers as they adapt to evolving passenger and guest needs. I appreciate the steadfast support Global Eagle’s new owners have demonstrated throughout this process, and I look forward to working closely with them as we build on the Company’s strong foundation and worldwide customer base to execute on the compelling opportunities ahead.”

Global Eagle’s solutions integrate connectivity from multiple sources, including high-speed satellite networks and terrestrial wireless systems, and on-board media for compelling guest experiences in the air or at sea. The Company’s competitively differentiated, open-architecture and multi-platform satellite network provides unparalleled scalability, reliability and future compatibility with next-generation technologies, enabling Global Eagle to uniquely meet the evolving needs of its customers. The Company is also strategically focused on enhancing passenger and guest experiences with new and exclusive media partnerships, proprietary cloud-based editing, local content, and available integrated distribution through Global Eagle’s satellite connectivity network.