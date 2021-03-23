 

Global Eagle Successfully Completes Sale to Investor Group and Operations Emerge from Restructuring Process

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 19:18  |  52   |   |   

Well-Positioned to Drive Long-Term Growth and Innovation with New Ownership, a Strong Balance Sheet and $217.5 Million Exit Financing

Completed Shift to Mobility with Sale of Legacy NGO and Fixed-Site African Land Operations to Marlink AS

Focused on Serving Mobility Customers with High-Speed Satellite Internet and Best-in-Class Media Services

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (“Global Eagle” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of high-speed connectivity and media solutions for demanding mobility markets across aviation, maritime, energy and government, today announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced sale of substantially all of the Company’s assets to a group comprising the Company’s first-lien investors and its operations have emerged from the Chapter 11 restructuring process. Consistent with the Company’s post-restructuring focus on mobility, the Company also announced it has completed the sale of its legacy non-governmental organization (NGO) and African fixed-site land business to Marlink AS.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Global Eagle,” said Joshua Marks, Chief Executive Officer of Global Eagle. “Having successfully completed our sale and restructuring process, and now focused fully on mobility, the Company benefits from a stronger balance sheet, enhanced liquidity and blue-chip backing from new owners. We are well-positioned to invest in innovation, drive growth in our business, and continue supporting our customers as they adapt to evolving passenger and guest needs. I appreciate the steadfast support Global Eagle’s new owners have demonstrated throughout this process, and I look forward to working closely with them as we build on the Company’s strong foundation and worldwide customer base to execute on the compelling opportunities ahead.”

Global Eagle’s solutions integrate connectivity from multiple sources, including high-speed satellite networks and terrestrial wireless systems, and on-board media for compelling guest experiences in the air or at sea. The Company’s competitively differentiated, open-architecture and multi-platform satellite network provides unparalleled scalability, reliability and future compatibility with next-generation technologies, enabling Global Eagle to uniquely meet the evolving needs of its customers. The Company is also strategically focused on enhancing passenger and guest experiences with new and exclusive media partnerships, proprietary cloud-based editing, local content, and available integrated distribution through Global Eagle’s satellite connectivity network.

Seite 1 von 2
Glbl Eagle Entr 2,75 % bis 02/35 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Eagle Successfully Completes Sale to Investor Group and Operations Emerge from Restructuring Process Well-Positioned to Drive Long-Term Growth and Innovation with New Ownership, a Strong Balance Sheet and $217.5 Million Exit Financing Completed Shift to Mobility with Sale of Legacy NGO and Fixed-Site African Land Operations to Marlink AS Focused …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
Forsys Metals Announces C$8.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
BioNTech to Report Full Year Financial Results for 2020 and Provide Corporate Update on the Fourth ...
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
American Lithium Reports Breakthrough Upgrading TLC Lithium Claystone Achieving 66% Lithium Grade ...
Zealand Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection, for the Treatment of ...
Liquid Media Announces Closing of USD$6.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Shares
Auxly Announces At-The-Market Equity Program
Enthusiast Gaming Announces $127.6 Million of Pro Forma Revenue in 2020
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin