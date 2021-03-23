ProVen VCT plc Correction Re. Transaction in own shares
ProVen VCT plc (the "Company")
Correction Re. Transaction in own shares
Please note that the announcement below replaces the transaction in own shares announcement released on 22 March 2021. The Company purchased 765,372 Ordinary Shares (and not 593,825 Ordinary Shares as originally announced). The stated price paid per share is unaffected. As stated, the correct figure for the transaction as a percentage of class in issue should have been 0.451% (and not 0.349% as originally announced).
ProVen VCT plc
Transaction in own shares
22 March 2021
ProVen VCT plc announces that, on 22 March 2021, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:
|
No.
purchased
|
Price paid
per share
|
% of class
in issue
|Ordinary shares of 10p each
|765,372
|70.02p
|0.451%
Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone: 020 7845 7820
-End
