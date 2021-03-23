La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: LFDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), energy producer with a negative carbon footprint, confirms for the first half of FY2021 the profitability of its activity with an EBITDA reaching € 907K and an operating income up by more than 150% over the period. These figures confirm the resilience of the Group’s activities and its ability to pursue its development despite a difficult economical context related to the current pandemic.

In Euro Thousands (k€)

H1 2020/2021

H1 2019/2020

Revenues 4 020 4 180

EBITDA 907 712

% of revenues 23% 17%

Operating Income 287 112

% of revenues 7% 3%

Financial Result (383) (263)

Taxes 168 345

Net income Group share 102 193

% of revenues 3% 5%

Minority interests1 (30) (0)

Net Profit 72 193

Improvement of the financial performance of the Group

During the first half FY2021, the Group's revenues amounted to € 4 million, thanks to increased electricity production in France and Belgium in Q2 2020/2021 (+ 23% and + 12% respectively). Electricity activities contributed for € 2.9 million to the H1 2021 sales of the Group.

In addition, the strong operational performance of the gas activity allowed the negative price effect of the period to be offset by increased volumes (+ 25%), thus boosting the revenues generated by the gas production to € 1.1 million.