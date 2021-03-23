TGS Approves 2020 Financials

Oslo, Norway (23 March 2021) – The Board of Directors of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has today approved the financial statements for 2020. The financial statements were prepared in accordance with IFRS. For a summary of changes from the preliminary annual accounts announced on 11 February 2021, please see the attached.

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.