 

Blue Ridge Bank Hires Banking Veteran Steve Farbstein as First Chief Development Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 20:28  |  34   |   |   

Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), the national bank subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE American: BRBS), announced today the hiring of Steve Farbstein as the Bank’s first Chief Development Officer (CDO).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323006002/en/

Steve Farbstein, Chief Development Officer of Blue Ridge Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Steve Farbstein, Chief Development Officer of Blue Ridge Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Farbstein is responsible for growing and maintaining the Bank’s multiple lines of revenue, specifically non-interest income lines of business, as well as marketing and employee development. He is based out of the Bank’s Richmond office along with Brooke Ullman, the former Creative Director for The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, who joined the Bank last week as Director of Marketing.

“Steve is widely known throughout the region as a principled, measured, and thoughtful leader,” said Brian K. Plum, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Ridge Bank. “The Bank’s growth creates both the opportunity and resources to invest in team development. He has a passion for great culture, and his leadership will be invaluable as we continue improving upon our culture and business practices. Steve will play a critical role in helping us unlock existing potential and capturing all that’s possible with our multiple business lines. His addition is a force multiplier for our team.”

Farbstein has more than 30 years of financial and professional services experience. Prior to joining Blue Ridge Bank, he was Vice President of Business Development at Cornerstone RPO, a leader in talent acquisition solutions and one of the most diverse RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) companies in the United States. He was previously Head of Mortgage Banking at Park Sterling Bank (Now South State Bank) and StellarOne Bank.

“Blue Ridge Bank’s recent merger and forward-thinking business strategies have put them on a major growth trajectory,” said Steve Farbstein. “I was particularly drawn to Brian’s vision of multi-channel revenue streams for the bank and how my skills and background can help bring that vision to fruition. What I’m looking forward to most as CDO is playing a key role in Blue Ridge’s rapidly-evolving brand and culture.”

Farbstein, who started on March 15, is the former Chair of the Mortgage Executives Committee at The Virginia Bankers Association and The Richmond Mortgage Bankers Association. He recently finished his term as the National Chair for The March of Dimes National Volunteer Leadership Council where he has volunteered for more than 30 years.

About Blue Ridge Bank:

Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. is the wholly-owned banking subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, Blue Ridge Bank provides a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, payroll, insurance, card payments, wholesale and retail mortgage lending, and government-guaranteed lending. The bank provides commercial banking services to customers located throughout Virginia and North Carolina. Visit mybrb.com to learn more.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blue Ridge Bank Hires Banking Veteran Steve Farbstein as First Chief Development Officer Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), the national bank subsidiary of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE American: BRBS), announced today the hiring of Steve Farbstein as the Bank’s first Chief Development Officer (CDO). This press release features …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eaton Acquires Green Motion SA, Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Capabilities
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
ICE Launches Spark30S Atlantic and Spark25S Pacific LNG Freight Futures Contracts
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0625 ...
 QuantumScape Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Ontex and Woosh Join Forces for Diaper Recycling in Belgium
OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No ...
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Bentley Acceleration Initiatives Launches OpenTower iQ, a Digital Co-Venture with Visual ...
GVTC Achieves Net Promoter Score of +44 With Calix Revenue EDGE Rivaling the Best Brands in the ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer