ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results ENCAVIS AG shows 2020 strong growth and forecasts an even increasing growth for 2021e 23.03.2021 / 20:43



ENCAVIS shows 2020 strong growth and forecasts an even increasing growth for 2021e

Revenue increase by 7% to EUR 292.3 million (2019: EUR 273.8 million)

Operating cash flow increases by 12.5% to EUR 212.9 million (2019: EUR 189.3 million)

Operating earnings per share (EPS) again on record high of previous year at EUR 0.43

Management Board again confirms growth strategy >> Fast Forward 2025

Management Board and Supervisory Board again propose an increase of the dividend for 2020 to EUR 0.28 per share (2018: EUR 0.26)



Hamburg, March 23, 2020 - MDAX listed Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, ticker symbol: ECV) achieved strong operating growth in 2020 and exceeded the guidance in all Key Performance Indicators (KPI) of the Group. On-schedule connection to the grid, despite COVID-19 and the corresponding obstacles and delays, of the two largest solar parks La Cabrera and Talayuela in Spain, with a combined generation capacity of 500 megawatts (MW) in total, secures an even stronger growth in revenue and earnings in current fiscal 2021e.



Encavis AG once again surpassed the revenue and operating earnings forecasts in 2020. Wind parks contributed around EUR 14.4 million and the Group's asset management around EUR 4.9 million to the revenue growth of EUR 18.5 million. Revenue of the Group's solar parks only slightly declined due to the additional revenue from the Spanish solar park La Cabrera compensating partially the less favourable meteorological conditions compared to last year's record level. Particularly noteworthy is the strong increase of operating cash flow by around EUR 23.6 million whereof asset management contributed significant EUR 10.3 million.