 

Adults with obesity treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg achieved and maintained a significant amount of weight loss in a 68-week trial

Data presented at ENDO 2021 demonstrate clinically relevant weight loss, without weight regain, in people treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg vs placebo in combination with lifestyle intervention.

BAGSVÆRD, Denmark, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New results from the STEP phase 3a clinical trial programme demonstrated weight loss with investigational treatment of once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4 mg versus placebo. In the STEP 4 trial, study participants who reached the maintenance dose of semaglutide 2.4 mg during a 20-week run-in period were randomised to either continue treatment with semaglutide 2.4 mg or switch to placebo for 48 weeks.(1) The full results of the STEP 4 trial were presented today at the virtual Endocrine Society (ENDO) 2021 Annual Meeting and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

"For people with obesity, maintaining weight loss in the long term is challenging as both physiological and hormonal changes that occur following an initial weight loss can lead to weight regain. These changes, known as metabolic adaptation, result in lasting increased levels of hunger and desire to eat while reducing energy expenditure," said Dr Domenica Rubino, lead investigator of the STEP 4 trial and Director of Washington Center for Weight Management and Research. "Like any other chronic disease, obesity requires a long-term, individualised approach to care, inclusive of medication and lifestyle components."

Following the 20-week run-in period, people who continued treatment with semaglutide 2.4 mg for an additional 48 weeks continued to lose weight with a statistically significant additional mean weight loss of 7.9% (1) (8.8% for the trial product estimand (2)) from week 20 to week 68. People who were switched to placebo following the 20-week run-in period regained 6.9% (1) of their body weight from week 20 to 68 (6.5% for the trial product estimand (2)). The estimated treatment difference [ETD] for the treatment policy estimand was -14.8% (95% confidence interval [CI]: -16.0, -13.5; p<0.0001). People who stayed on semaglutide 2.4 mg throughout the entire 68-week trial achieved a total weight loss of 17.4% (1) (18.2% for the trial product estimand (2)). Both treatment groups followed a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity programme throughout the study.(1)

