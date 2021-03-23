Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in the 2nd Annual Mizuho Healthcare REIT Conference
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Harold Andrews, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, and Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, will participate in the 2nd Annual Mizuho Healthcare REIT Conference on April 6, 2021.
About Sabra
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005268/en/
