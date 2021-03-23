Masonite Innovations to Bring Power and Connectivity to Doors

Masonite plans to leverage this revolutionary technology through relationships with Ring and Yale Home . These collaborations will explore opportunities for product development to integrate new lifestyle and security functionality into doors that provide additional value and peace of mind for homeowners.

Today, Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors, announced patent-pending technology to integrate power and internet connectivity into residential doors. This groundbreaking innovation marks the company’s most significant advance in research and development since the founding of the company nearly a century ago.

“We believe power and connectivity will create expanded capabilities for homeowners,” said Cory Sorice, Masonite Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer. “We’re pleased to build relationships with Ring and Yale to transform what people can expect their doors to do, as we continue to innovate and deliver doors that do more.”

“We’re excited to be a part of this innovative step forward in smart home connectivity,” said Jamie Siminoff, Founder and Chief Inventor at Ring. “The seamless integration of our Ring Video Doorbell technology and the Yale smart lock into the Masonite door is an example of how we can add technology in smart ways to make customers' homes work harder for them."

“For most people, security and peace of mind start at the front door. We’ve seen this firsthand at Yale for the last 180 years,” said Jason Williams, President of Smart Residential Group U.S., ASSA ABLOY. “As smart security rapidly evolves, it’s a logical next step for doors to become directly integrated with the technology themselves. With Masonite and Ring, we look forward to driving this innovation and helping bring about a new era of home security.”

The Masonite story began nearly a century ago, when founder William H. Mason developed a method to turn large quantities of waste wood into useful products. That spirit of innovation continues to thrive at Masonite today. The Masonite Innovation Center (MIC), located in West Chicago, Illinois, is the largest private research and development center in the world focused on doors and door technologies. The MIC is designed to give Masonite an industry-leading edge in developing new products to meet the needs of today’s homeowners.

For more information on Masonite innovation or to submit a collaboration request, visit masonite.com/innovation.

ABOUT MASONITE

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 7,600 customers in 60 countries. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

ABOUT RING

Since its founding in 2013, Ring has been on a mission to make neighborhoods safer. From the video doorbell, to Ring Alarm, which was named #1 in Customer Satisfaction for DIY Home Security Systems by J.D. Power, Ring’s smart home security product line, as well as the Neighbors App, offer users affordable whole-home and neighborhood security. At Ring, we are committed to making home and neighborhood security accessible and effective for everyone -- while working hard to bring communities together. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you’re always home.

ABOUT YALE

At 180 years strong, Yale is a leading security brand that protects the people, places and things we love most. It secures millions of homes and businesses worldwide with its innovative mechanical locks, safes and smart locks for front doors, interior doors, cabinets, package deliveries and more. Yale is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, the global leader in access solutions. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world. For more information, visit US.yalehome.com.

