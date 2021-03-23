 

Masonite Innovations to Bring Power and Connectivity to Doors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 21:15  |  31   |   |   

Today, Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors, announced patent-pending technology to integrate power and internet connectivity into residential doors. This groundbreaking innovation marks the company’s most significant advance in research and development since the founding of the company nearly a century ago.

Masonite plans to leverage this revolutionary technology through relationships with Ring and Yale Home. These collaborations will explore opportunities for product development to integrate new lifestyle and security functionality into doors that provide additional value and peace of mind for homeowners.

“We believe power and connectivity will create expanded capabilities for homeowners,” said Cory Sorice, Masonite Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer. “We’re pleased to build relationships with Ring and Yale to transform what people can expect their doors to do, as we continue to innovate and deliver doors that do more.”

“We’re excited to be a part of this innovative step forward in smart home connectivity,” said Jamie Siminoff, Founder and Chief Inventor at Ring. “The seamless integration of our Ring Video Doorbell technology and the Yale smart lock into the Masonite door is an example of how we can add technology in smart ways to make customers' homes work harder for them."

“For most people, security and peace of mind start at the front door. We’ve seen this firsthand at Yale for the last 180 years,” said Jason Williams, President of Smart Residential Group U.S., ASSA ABLOY. “As smart security rapidly evolves, it’s a logical next step for doors to become directly integrated with the technology themselves. With Masonite and Ring, we look forward to driving this innovation and helping bring about a new era of home security.”

The Masonite story began nearly a century ago, when founder William H. Mason developed a method to turn large quantities of waste wood into useful products. That spirit of innovation continues to thrive at Masonite today. The Masonite Innovation Center (MIC), located in West Chicago, Illinois, is the largest private research and development center in the world focused on doors and door technologies. The MIC is designed to give Masonite an industry-leading edge in developing new products to meet the needs of today’s homeowners.

For more information on Masonite innovation or to submit a collaboration request, visit masonite.com/innovation. Follow Masonite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

ABOUT MASONITE

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves approximately 7,600 customers in 60 countries. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

ABOUT RING

Since its founding in 2013, Ring has been on a mission to make neighborhoods safer. From the video doorbell, to Ring Alarm, which was named #1 in Customer Satisfaction for DIY Home Security Systems by J.D. Power, Ring’s smart home security product line, as well as the Neighbors App, offer users affordable whole-home and neighborhood security. At Ring, we are committed to making home and neighborhood security accessible and effective for everyone -- while working hard to bring communities together. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you’re always home.

ABOUT YALE

At 180 years strong, Yale is a leading security brand that protects the people, places and things we love most. It secures millions of homes and businesses worldwide with its innovative mechanical locks, safes and smart locks for front doors, interior doors, cabinets, package deliveries and more. Yale is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, the global leader in access solutions. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world. For more information, visit US.yalehome.com.

Masonite International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Masonite Innovations to Bring Power and Connectivity to Doors Today, Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors, announced patent-pending technology to integrate power and internet connectivity into …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
ICE Launches Spark30S Atlantic and Spark25S Pacific LNG Freight Futures Contracts
OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No ...
 QuantumScape Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
Ontex and Woosh Join Forces for Diaper Recycling in Belgium
SYNNEX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SYNNEX Corporation - SNX
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Bentley Acceleration Initiatives Launches OpenTower iQ, a Digital Co-Venture with Visual ...
GVTC Achieves Net Promoter Score of +44 With Calix Revenue EDGE Rivaling the Best Brands in the ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Masonite International Corporation Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results; Provides 2021 Outlook