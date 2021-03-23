 

Kaman Composites Wichita Announces Contract With Boeing

Kaman Composites – Wichita, Inc., a division of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN), announced today that it has been awarded a contract by Boeing to manufacture the refueling boom assembly for the MH-47 program. The MH-47 is an inflight refuelable version of the CH-47 Chinook helicopter. The boom assemblies will support MH-47 new-build production, as well as MH-47 Block II ReNew modifications.

“Kaman has a long-standing partnership with Boeing and we are pleased to continue that relationship with this new MH-47 Refueling Boom program,” said Shawn Hawks, General Manager, Kaman Composites Wichita. “Bringing the boom assembly work to Wichita is exciting for the community and our experienced workforce.”

“The MH-47 program is one that we are very familiar with and we look forward to supporting Boeing once again on this well-established program,” said Mark Withrow, Vice President & General Manager, U.S. Composites. “The units will support both, production and spares requirements. The Wichita team is well prepared to deliver for this important customer.”

As part of the integration of this program, Kaman Composites Wichita will expand its facility to accommodate the increased production scale that the assemblies will require. These improvements are currently underway in preparation for the start of the program in the second half of 2021.

About Kaman Composites Structures (KCS)

KCS is comprised of Kaman Composites – Wichita, Inc. and Kaman Composites – Vermont, Inc., AS9100 Rev D registered companies with locations in Wichita, KS, and Bennington, VT, offer a full line of services in composites from design, prototyping and testing, to full production of composite components and assemblies. KCS companies fabricate components for the defense, aerospace, and commercial markets, as well as the medical industry, and are Nadcap accredited for composite processing, NDI, and chemical processing. MRO composite repair services are offered under their FAA certified Part 145 repair station in Wichita, KS.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com.

