 

Schwazze to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast on March 30, 2021

Schwazze, formerly operating as Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: SHWZ) ("Schwazze " or “the Company"), today announced that it will host its fourth quarter 2020 conference call and webcast on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in participating in the conference call can dial 201-389-0879 or listen to the webcast from the Company's “Investors” website at https://ir.schwazze.com. The webcast will later be archived as well.

Following their prepared remarks, Chief Executive Officer Justin Dye and Chief Financial Officer Nancy Huber will also answer investor questions. Investors may submit questions in advance or during the conference call itself through the weblink: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143945. This weblink has also been posted to the Company’s “Investors” website.

About Schwazze

Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ) is focused on building the premier vertically integrated cannabis company in Colorado. The company's leadership team has deep expertise in mainstream CPG, retail, and product development at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector. The organization has a high-performance culture and a focus on analytical decision making, supported by data. Customer-centric thinking inspires Schwazze’s strategy and provides the foundation for the Company’s operational playbooks.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze’s former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," , or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates; and (v) actual shareholder returns. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

