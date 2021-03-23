Adobe Raises Annual Targets on Strong Q1 Results

Adobe’s first quarter fiscal 2021 results benefited from an extra week in the quarter due to the company’s 52/53 week financial calendar whereby fiscal 2021 is a 53-week year compared with fiscal 2020, which was a 52-week year.

Executive Quotes

“Adobe drove record Q1 revenue and we are raising our annual targets based on the tremendous opportunity across our business and our continued confidence in our global execution,” said Shantanu Narayen, president and CEO, Adobe. “Adobe’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Experience Cloud have become mission critical to all customer segments—from students to individuals to large enterprises—across the world.”

“Our execution in the first quarter was strong, driving accelerated revenue growth and earnings,” said John Murphy, executive vice president and CFO, Adobe. “Adobe is unique in its ability to drive both top-line and bottom-line growth with strong cash flows and margins.”

Adobe Provides Second Quarter Financial Targets

The following table summarizes Adobe’s second quarter fiscal year 2021 targets:

Total revenue ~$3.72 billion Digital Media segment revenue ~21 percent year-over-year growth Digital Media annualized recurring revenue (ARR) ~$450 million of net new ARR Digital Experience segment revenue ~18 percent year-over-year growth Digital Experience subscription revenue ~20 percent year-over-year growth Tax rate GAAP: ~19.5 percent Non-GAAP: ~16 percent Share count ~482 million shares Earnings per share GAAP: ~$2.09 Non-GAAP: ~$2.81

Adobe Provides Updated Fiscal 2021 Annual Targets

Adobe today is providing updated fiscal 2021 annual targets, factoring in the company’s strong first quarter business performance and the momentum reflected in the company’s second quarter targets.

The following table summarizes Adobe’s updated fiscal year 2021 targets:

Total revenue ~$15.45 billion Digital Media segment revenue ~22 percent year-over-year growth Digital Media annualized recurring revenue (ARR) ~$1.8 billion of net new ARR Digital Experience segment revenue ~20 percent year-over-year growth Digital Experience subscription revenue ~23 percent year-over-year growth Tax rate GAAP: ~17.5 percent Non-GAAP: ~16 percent Share count ~481 million shares Earnings per share GAAP: ~$9.13 Non-GAAP: ~$11.85

Adobe to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Adobe will webcast its first quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time from its investor relations website: www.adobe.com/ADBE. Earnings documents, including Adobe management’s prepared conference call remarks with slides and an investor datasheet are posted to Adobe’s investor relations website in advance of the conference call for reference. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings results and financial targets is also provided on the website.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those related to business momentum, the financial impacts of the Workfront acquisition, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations, our market opportunity, market trends, current macroeconomic conditions, customer success, revenue, operating margin, seasonality, annualized recurring revenue, tax rate on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, earnings per share on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, and share count, all of which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure to compete effectively, failure to develop, acquire, market and offer products and services that meet customer requirements, introduction of new technology, information security and privacy, potential interruptions or delays in hosted services provided by us or third parties, macroeconomic conditions and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks associated with cyber-attacks, complex sales cycles, risks related to the timing of revenue recognition from our subscription offerings, fluctuations in subscription renewal rates, failure to realize the anticipated benefits of past or future acquisitions, failure to effectively manage critical strategic third-party business relationships, changes in accounting principles and tax regulations, uncertainty in the financial markets and economic conditions in the countries where we operate, and other various risks associated with being a multinational corporation. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to Adobe’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year 2020 ended Nov. 27, 2020, and Adobe's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q issued in fiscal year 2021.

The financial information set forth in this press release reflects estimates based on information available at this time. These amounts could differ from actual reported amounts stated in Adobe’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for our quarter ended March 5, 2021, which Adobe expects to file in late March or early April 2021. Adobe assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

About Adobe

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended March 5, 2021 February 28, 2020 Revenue: Subscription $ 3,584 $ 2,732 Product 155 143 Services and other 166 216 Total revenue 3,905 3,091 Cost of revenue: Subscription 324 274 Product 10 7 Services and other 113 171 Total cost of revenue 447 452 Gross profit 3,458 2,639 Operating expenses: Research and development 620 532 Sales and marketing 1,049 857 General and administrative 290 271 Amortization of intangibles 45 42 Total operating expenses 2,004 1,702 Operating income 1,454 937 Non-operating income (expense): Interest expense (30 ) (33 ) Investment gains (losses), net 5 (3 ) Other income (expense), net 4 18 Total non-operating income (expense), net (21 ) (18 ) Income before income taxes 1,433 919 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 172 (36 ) Net income $ 1,261 $ 955 Basic net income per share $ 2.63 $ 1.98 Shares used to compute basic net income per share 479 482 Diluted net income per share $ 2.61 $ 1.96 Shares used to compute diluted net income per share 483 488

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions; unaudited) March 5, 2021 November 27,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,452 $ 4,478 Short-term investments 1,511 1,514 Trade receivables, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $21 for both periods 1,520 1,398 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 901 756 Total current assets 7,384 8,146 Property and equipment, net 1,530 1,517 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 477 487 Goodwill 11,845 10,742 Other intangibles, net 1,729 1,359 Deferred income taxes 1,262 1,370 Other assets 758 663 Total assets $ 24,985 $ 24,284 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 254 $ 306 Accrued expenses 1,243 1,422 Deferred revenue 4,134 3,629 Income taxes payable 81 63 Operating lease liabilities 94 92 Total current liabilities 5,806 5,512 Long-term liabilities: Debt 4,119 4,117 Deferred revenue 151 130 Income taxes payable 540 529 Deferred income taxes 81 10 Operating lease liabilities 494 499 Other liabilities 248 223 Total liabilities 11,439 11,020 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock — — Additional paid-in-capital 7,617 7,357 Retained earnings 20,521 19,611 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (141 ) (158 ) Treasury stock, at cost (14,451 ) (13,546 ) Total stockholders’ equity 13,546 13,264 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 24,985 $ 24,284

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended March 5, 2021 February 28, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,261 $ 955 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 196 188 Stock-based compensation 260 217 Unrealized investment (gains) losses, net — 6 Other non-cash adjustments 138 (70 ) Changes in deferred revenue 471 114 Changes in other operating assets and liabilities (554 ) (85 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,772 1,325 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases, sales and maturities of short-term investments, net (4 ) 48 Purchases of property and equipment (59 ) (94 ) Purchases and sales of long-term investments, intangibles and other assets, net (25 ) (2 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,470 ) — Net cash used for investing activities (1,558 ) (48 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchases of common stock (950 ) (850 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards, net of proceeds from treasury stock re-issuances (304 ) (379 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt — 3,144 Repayment of debt — (3,150 ) Other financing activities, net 10 2 Net cash used for financing activities (1,244 ) (1,233 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 4 (6 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,026 ) 38 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,478 2,650 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,452 $ 2,688

Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except per share data) The following table shows Adobe’s GAAP results reconciled to non-GAAP results included in this release. Three Months Ended March 5,

2021 February 28,

2020 November 27,

2020 Operating income: GAAP operating income $ 1,454 $ 937 $ 1,215 Stock-based and deferred compensation expense 286 214 239 Amortization of intangibles 89 94 84 Non-GAAP operating income $ 1,829 $ 1,245 $ 1,538 Net income: GAAP net income $ 1,261 $ 955 $ 2,250 Stock-based and deferred compensation expense 286 214 239 Amortization of intangibles 89 94 84 Investment (gains) losses, net (5 ) 3 (6 ) Income tax adjustments (116 ) (159 ) (1,204 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 1,515 $ 1,107 $ 1,363 Diluted net income per share: GAAP diluted net income per share $ 2.61 $ 1.96 $ 4.64 Stock-based and deferred compensation expense 0.59 0.44 0.49 Amortization of intangibles 0.19 0.19 0.17 Investment (gains) losses, net (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) Income tax adjustments (0.24 ) (0.33 ) (2.48 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 3.14 $ 2.27 $ 2.81 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 483 488 484

The following table shows Adobe’s GAAP first quarter fiscal year 2021 tax rate reconciled to the non-GAAP tax rate included in this release. First Quarter

Fiscal 2021 Effective income tax rate: GAAP effective income tax rate 12.0 % Income tax adjustments 5.5 Stock-based and deferred compensation expense (1.1 ) Amortization of intangibles (0.4 ) Non-GAAP effective income tax rate 16.0 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Targets (Shares in millions) The following tables show Adobe's second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial targets reconciled to the non-GAAP financial targets included in this release. Second Quarter

Fiscal 2021 Diluted net income per share: GAAP diluted net income per share $ 2.09 Stock-based and deferred compensation expense 0.57 Amortization of intangibles 0.18 Income tax adjustments (0.03 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 2.81 Shares used to compute diluted net income per share 482 Second Quarter

Fiscal 2021 Effective income tax rate: GAAP effective income tax rate 19.5 % Stock-based and deferred compensation expense (1.4 ) Amortization of intangibles (0.1 ) Income tax adjustments (2.0 ) Non-GAAP effective income tax rate 16.0 %

The following tables show Adobe's updated fiscal year 2021 financial targets reconciled to the non-GAAP financial targets included in this release. Fiscal Year 2021 Diluted net income per share: GAAP diluted net income per share $ 9.13 Stock-based and deferred compensation expense 2.33 Amortization of intangibles 0.71 Income tax adjustments (0.32 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 11.85 Shares used to compute diluted net income per share 481 Fiscal Year 2021 Effective income tax rate: GAAP effective income tax rate 17.5 % Stock-based and deferred compensation expense (1.4 ) Amortization of intangibles (0.1 ) Non-GAAP effective income tax rate 16.0 %

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adobe continues to provide all information required in accordance with GAAP, but believes evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Adobe uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Adobe's management does not itself, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adobe presents such non-GAAP financial measures in reporting its financial results to provide investors with an additional tool to evaluate Adobe's operating results. Adobe believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. This allows institutional investors, the analyst community and others to better understand and evaluate our operating results and future prospects in the same manner as management.

Adobe's management believes it is useful for itself and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information as well as non-GAAP measures, which may exclude items such as stock-based and deferred compensation expenses, amortization of intangibles, investment gains and losses, the related tax impact of all of these items, income tax adjustments, and the income tax effect of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments from the provision for income taxes. Adobe uses these non-GAAP measures in order to assess the performance of Adobe's business and for planning and forecasting in subsequent periods. Whenever such a non-GAAP measure is used, Adobe provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed above.

