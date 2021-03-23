Forma Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on March 30, 2021

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Forma management will host an investment community conference call at 8 a.m. Eastern Time, on March 30, 2021, to discuss these financial results and provide a business update.

Investors may participate by dialing (833) 301-1146 in the U.S. or Canada, or (914) 987-7386 internationally, and by referring to Conference ID 5893542. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the “News & Investors” section of Forma’s website at www.formatherapeutics.com.