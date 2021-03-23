 

Churchill Downs Incorporated Selects Konami Gaming’s Historical Horse Racing Machines for Launch Across Kentucky

23.03.2021   

Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced an agreement to purchase a strong line-up of the latest historical racing machines (“HRMs”) by Konami Gaming, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of gaming technology. HRMs are approved by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and utilize the results of previously run live horse races to generate player outcomes. Stunning venues such as Derby City Gaming and Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel will feature Konami’s historical horse racing machines—characterized by top-performing content and award-winning cabinets. CDI guests will be among the first to experience Konami’s newest HRM offering.

CDI guests will be among the first to experience Konami’s newest HRM offering, with top games like the Star Watch series. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As a company that is driven to create memorable gaming experiences for guests, CDI is proud to expand its HRM selection to include the latest games by Konami,” said Austin Miller, senior vice president of gaming operations for CDI. “Konami’s recognizable game series and winning machine formats give us hundreds of game themes from which our guests can choose.”

Players will have the opportunity to enjoy popular game play events such as free games, jackpots, wheel spins, and symbol collection features with favorite Konami Gaming characters, scenes, and symbols. Among the top games are China Shores Great Stacks, Mayan Chief Great Stacks, Star Watch Magma, Star Watch Fire, and more. These will be delivered on Konami cabinets like the curved Concerto Crescent, award-winning KX 43, and newest DIMENSION 49.

“CDI operates at the highest level of commitment to gaming entertainment quality, diversity, and innovation, which Konami is thrilled to support through this shared agreement,” said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. “We look forward to reaching CDI’s valued guests with player-favorite Konami games and machines.”

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and we have seven retail sportsbooks. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com.

