KORU Medical Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) ("KORU Medical" or the "Company") a leading medical technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Net revenue of $24.2 million

Gross margin of 62%

Net loss of $1.2 million

Ended the year with $27.3 million in cash and cash equivalents

Q4 2020 Financial Highlights:

Net revenue of $4.1 million

Gross margin of 57%

Net loss of $0.8 million

"Like many companies in the healthcare sector, 2020 was a challenging year for KORU Medical," said Jim Beck, Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Despite these challenges, we made progress on many fronts and our employees have remained steadfast in their commitment to improving patients' lives through the use of our specialty infusion solutions. As we move into 2021, our Company remains focused on executing our long-term strategies to drive growth and expand the market for subcutaneous infusions for life-saving therapies. We are excited about our new CEO and are confident that under Linda Tharby's direction, KORU Medical is well positioned for our next phase of growth."

2020 Full Year Financial Results

Net sales were $24.2 million for 2020, a 4.4% increase from $23.2 million in 2019. Growth was primarily driven by an increase in product sales volume and higher novel therapies sales of $0.9 million, offset by higher allowances which include (i) rebates resulting from the net impact of pricing increases at our largest distributor in the second half of 2019, and (ii) pricing decreases and growth rebates to secure our contractual position with several large customers in 2020. Further increasing allowances were payment discounts and distribution fees at our largest distributor under new contract terms entered into the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gross margin was 62% in 2020 compared to 64% in 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by the higher allowances as described above.

Total operating expenses increased 13% to $16.2 million in 2020 compared to $14.3 million in 2019. The increase was primarily driven by salary and related benefits and consulting fees related to marketing, regulatory and strategic initiatives, partially offset by lower trade show and travel expenses due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions and lower legal fees.

Net loss was $1.2 million in 2020, which includes the non-cash settlement expense of $2.2 million, compared to net income of $0.6 million in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 was $3.7 million compared to $6.2 million in 2019.

Our inventory position grew from $2.4 million at December 31, 2019 to $6.8 million at December 31, 2020 mostly to ensure timely order fulfillment as we transition manufacturing of our needle sets and tubing products for supply continuity to Command Medical Products, Inc. As the transition is completed this inventory is expected to convert to a source of cash in the future

Cash and cash equivalents were $27.3 million as of December 31, 2020.

Q4 2020 Financial Results

Net sales were $4.1 million for Q4 2020, a 34.8% decrease from $6.2 million in Q4 2019. Net sales were down primarily due to inventory in the channel from the precautionary buying related to COVID-19 in the first half of the year and the large early order placed in the third quarter of 2020, as well as lower international sales and novel therapies sales, which currently includes clinical trial sales. Higher allowances also contributed to lower net sales in the quarter.

Gross margin was 57% in Q4 2020 compared to 63% in Q4 2019, primarily driven by lower net sales for reasons described above.

Total operating expenses decreased 15.7% to $3.5 million in Q4 2020 compared to $4.1 million in Q4 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower litigation expense and lower bonus accrual, partially offset by consulting for sustainability and strategic initiatives.

Net loss was $0.8 million in Q4 2020, compared to a net loss of $0.1 million in Q4 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2020 was ($0.3) million compared to $1.5 million in Q4 2019.

Financial Guidance

While KORU Medical Systems does not intend to provide quarterly guidance in the future, and given the timing of its release in the quarter, the Company expects net sales for the first quarter of 2021 to be at least $5.0 million.

Stock Repurchase Plan

As announced on November 16, 2020, the Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program under which the Company may purchase up to $10.0 million of its outstanding common stock through December 31, 2021. Through December 31, 2020, the Company had acquired 683,271 shares of its outstanding common stock for a total purchase price of $3.5 million.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems develops, manufactures, and commercializes innovative and easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60 and FreedomEdge Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings. For more information, please visit www.korumedical.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "believe" and "enables." Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, uncertainties associated with COVID-19, future operating results, availability of investment opportunities, market fluctuations, and those risks and uncertainties included under the captions "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the SEC and is available on our website at www.korumedical.com/investors and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of March 23, 2021. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

REPRO MED SYSTEMS, INC. BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,315,286 $ 5,870,929 Accounts receivable less allowance for doubtful accounts of $24,469 and $32,645 for December 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively 2,572,954 3,234,521 Inventory 6,829,772 2,388,477 Prepaid expenses 807,780 387,396 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 37,525,792 11,881,323 Property and equipment, net 1,167,623 611,846 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $199,899 and $288,967 at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 843,587 807,135 Operating lease right-of-use assets 236,846 373,734 Deferred income tax assets, net 125,274 188,241 Other assets 19,812 19,582 TOTAL ASSETS $ 39,918,934 $ 13,881,861 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 624,920 $ 572,656 Accrued expenses 2,610,413 1,296,612 Accrued payroll and related taxes 287,130 190,265 Accrued tax liability — 204,572 Finance lease liability – current 2,646 5,296 Operating lease liability – current 141,293 136,888 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,666,402 2,406,289 Finance lease liability, net of current portion — 2,646 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 95,553 236,846 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,761,955 2,645,781 Commitments and contingencies (Refer to Note 9) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized, 46,680,119 and 42,239,788 shares issued; 43,259,617 and 39,502,557 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively 466,801 422,398 Additional paid-in capital 35,880,986 6,293,069 Treasury stock, 3,420,502 shares and 2,737,231 shares at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, at cost (3,843,562 ) (344,204 ) Retained earnings 3,652,754 4,864,817 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 36,156,979 11,236,080 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 39,918,934 $ 13,881,861

REPRO MED SYSTEMS, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the

Three Months Ended For the

Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 NET SALES $ 4,057,220 $ 6,222,134 $ 24,176,448 $ 23,162,621 Cost of goods sold 1,759,947 2,274,850 9,240,362 8,308,811 Gross Profit 2,297,273 3,947,284 14,936,086 14,853,810 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 2,988,330 2,794,861 12,028,310 9,771,744 Litigation 466 934,412 2,447,213 3,415,683 Research and development 352,116 290,020 1,296,753 740,475 Depreciation and amortization 120,794 87,635 418,595 340,229 Total Operating Expenses 3,461,706 4,106,928 16,190,871 14,268,131 Net Operating (Loss)/Profit (1,164,433 ) (159,644) (1,254,785 ) 585,679 Non-Operating Income Gain/(Loss) on currency exchange 12,700 2,529 1,536 (17,754 ) (Loss)/Gain on disposal of fixed assets, net — (1,910) 16,591 47,830 Interest income, net 18,705 21,572 42,395 80,663 TOTAL OTHER INCOME 31,405 22,191 60,522 110,739 (LOSS)/INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (1,133,028 ) (137,453) (1,194,263 ) 696,418 Income Tax Benefit/(Expense) 298,400 57,197 (17,800 ) (132,069 ) NET (LOSS)/INCOME $ (834,628 ) $ (80,256 ) $ (1,212,063 ) $ 564,349 NET (LOSS)/INCOME PER SHARE Basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 43,732,728 39,502,152 41,929,736 38,778,074 Diluted 43,732,728 39,502,152 41,929,736 39,061,310

REPRO MED SYSTEMS, INC. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (Loss)/Income $ (1,212,063 ) $ 564,349 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss)/income to net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 1,618,732 1,204,844 Stock-based litigation settlement expense 1,285,102 — Depreciation and amortization 418,595 340,229 Gain on disposal of fixed assets (16,591 ) (47,830 ) Deferred capital gain – building lease — (3,763 ) Deferred income taxes 62,967 (186,775 ) Provision for doubtful accounts (8,176 ) (4,855 ) Abandonment of intangible assets 41,919 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease/(Increase) in accounts receivable 669,743 (1,803,812 ) Increase in inventory (4,441,295 ) (284,598 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (420,614 ) (140,805 ) Increase in accounts payable 52,264 119,158 Increase/(Decrease) in accrued payroll and related taxes 96,865 (231,449 ) Increase in accrued expenses 1,313,801 607,963 (Decrease)/Increase in accrued tax liability (204,572 ) 187,964 NET CASH (USED IN)/PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (743,323 ) 320,620 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (920,604 ) (201,174 ) Purchases of intangible assets (140,548 ) (224,365 ) Proceeds from certificates of deposit — 1,517,927 Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 25,000 217,821 NET CASH (USED IN)/PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1,036,152 ) 1,310,209 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of equity 26,728,486 508,900 Purchase of treasury stock (3,499,358 ) — Borrowings from indebtedness 4,976,508 — Payments on indebtedness (4,976,508 ) — Payments on finance lease liability (5,296 ) (4,783 ) Payment for cancelled shares — (2,820 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 23,223,832 501,297 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 21,444,357 2,132,126 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR 5,870,929 3,738,803 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR $ 27,315,286 $ 5,870,929 Supplemental Information Cash paid during the years for: Interest $ 27,736 $ 342 Income taxes $ 321,983 $ 130,879 Schedule of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities: Non-cash equity issuance for the EMED Settlement $ 938,094 $ —

Three Months Ended Year Ended Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss)/Income December 31, December 31, to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Net (Loss)/Income $ (834,628 ) $ (80,256) $ (1,212,063 ) $ 564,349 Income Tax Expense (298,400 ) (57,197) 17,800 132,069 Depreciation and Amortization 120,794 87,635 418,595 340,229 Interest Income, Net (18,705 ) (21,572 ) (42,395 ) (80,663 ) Reorganization Charges 95,700 — 95,700 354,926 Discontinued Product Expense (459 ) — 70,859 — Litigation 466 934,212 2,447,213 3,415,683 Manufacturing Initiative Expenses 51,723 110,282 246,527 230,668 Stock-based Compensation Expense 607,592 564,069 1,618,732 1,204,844 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ (275,917 ) $ 1,537,173 $ 3,660,968 $ 6,162,105

