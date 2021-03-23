 

INVESTIGATION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against AstraZeneca PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AstraZeneca PLC (“AstraZeneca” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AZN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) released a statement about AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine on March 23, 2021. According to the statement, “late Monday, the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) notified NIAID, BARDA, and AstraZeneca that it was concerned by information released by AstraZeneca on initial data from its COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.” The statement added, “The DSMB expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data.” Based on this news, shares of AstraZeneca fell in intraday trading on March 23, 2021.

