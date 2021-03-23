Timber Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and Announces Year End 2020 Financial Results

50% of patients in the Phase 2b CONTROL study have now been randomized despite COVID-19 disruptions in the trial marketplace

BASKING RIDGE, NJ, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Timber" or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, today provided a business update and announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

John Koconis, Chief Executive Officer of Timber, commented, “Timber continued to make progress on all fronts in the fourth quarter, reflecting the Company’s lean operating structure and focus on cost containment. As a result of the waiver agreement and warrant exercise activity in the fourth quarter, we believe we are on firmer financial ground to achieve our strategic goals, and we expect that we have sufficient capital to reach top line data readouts for our two ongoing Phase 2b trials.”

Alan Mendelsohn, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Timber, added, “Earlier this month we announced that 50% of patients in the Phase 2b CONTROL study have now been randomized, a significant achievement against the backdrop of the global pandemic. Looking ahead, we expect to reach significant milestones in 2021 including completion of enrollment for the Phase 2b clinical studies for both TMB-001 and TMB-002, topline data readout in the third quarter and an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA in the fourth quarter.”

Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Pipeline Developments

· Milestones for TMB-001 include the granting of a patent covering TMB-001’s pharmaceutical isotretinoin composition.

· On January 21, 2021, Timber announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has granted orphan drug designation for TMB-003, the Company’s locally delivered formulation of sitaxsentan, for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

Corporate

· Last week Timber announced that its development partner, AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited, had signed an exclusive license and supply agreement with a third party for Pascomer (TMB-002 topical rapamycin) for the treatment of facial angiofibromas (FA) associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) in Europe. This transaction validates Timber’s program and Timber will receive a significant percentage of the economics (royalties and milestones) of this transaction.