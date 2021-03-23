 

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option on its 6.75% Notes Due 2031, Bringing Total Size of Offering to $100 million

23.03.2021, 21:00  |   |   |   

GREENWICH, Conn., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq GS: OXLC, OXLCO, OXLCM, OXLCP, OXLCL) today announced that, in connection with its previously disclosed underwritten public offering of $87.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.75% unsecured notes due 2031 (the “Notes”), the underwriters exercised their option in full to purchase an additional $13.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes.

The Notes started trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on March 18, 2021 under the trading symbol “OXLCL”, and the $13.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes issued today will also trade under the same trading symbol.

The Notes will mature on March 31, 2031, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company’s option on or after March 16, 2024. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.75% per year payable quarterly on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31 of each year, commencing June 30, 2021.

The Notes have been rated “BBB”* by Egan-Jones Ratings Company (“Egan-Jones”), an independent, unaffiliated rating agency.

Egan-Jones is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP). Egan-Jones is also certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., B. Riley Securities, Inc., William Blair & Company L.L.C., Incapital LLC, and National Securities Corporation acted as the underwriters for the offering. As previously disclosed, the Company expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to acquire investments in accordance with its investment objective and strategies, general working capital purposes and to redeem all of its outstanding 7.50% Series 2023 Term Preferred Shares.

Investors are advised to consider carefully the investment objective, risks and charges and expenses of the Company before investing.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering or any other securities nor will there be any sale of these securities or any other securities referred to in this press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

