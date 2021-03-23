 

XpresSpa Group to Provide Business Update and Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 31

23.03.2021, 21:05  |  27   |   |   

Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it will provide a business update and report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 after the market close and file SEC Form 10-K for the year-ending December 31, 2020. The announcement will be followed by a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Company encourages investors and interested parties to listen via webcast as there is a limited capacity to access the conference call by dialing 1-201-689-8263.

The live and later archived webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://xpresspagroup.com. Visitors to the website should select the “Investors” tab and navigate to the “Events” link to access the webcast.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company provides COVID-19 screening and testing under the XpresCheck brand at eleven locations in nine airports: Boston Logan International Airport (2), Denver International Airport, Dulles International Airport, Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport, JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport (2), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Reagan National Airport, and Salt Lake City International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.

Twitter: @xprescheck and Instagram: @realxprescheck

Investor Relations:
ICR
Raphael Gross
ir@xpresspagroup.com
(203) 682-8253

Media:
Julie Ferguson
Julie@jfprmedia.com
(312) 385-0098




