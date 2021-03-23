XpresSpa Group to Provide Business Update and Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 31

Webcast and Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it will provide a business update and report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 after the market close and file SEC Form 10-K for the year-ending December 31, 2020. The announcement will be followed by a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The Company encourages investors and interested parties to listen via webcast as there is a limited capacity to access the conference call by dialing 1-201-689-8263.