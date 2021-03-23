Accolade Announces Private Offering of $250 Million Convertible Notes

SEATTLE, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD) (“Accolade”) announced today that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $250 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) in a private placement (the “offering”) to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Accolade also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $37.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes.



The Notes will be general unsecured obligations of Accolade and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. The Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Accolade’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares, at Accolade’s election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of the pricing of the offering.