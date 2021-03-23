Accolade Announces Private Offering of $250 Million Convertible Notes
SEATTLE, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD) (“Accolade”) announced today that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $250 million aggregate
principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) in a private placement (the “offering”) to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933,
as amended (the “Securities Act”). Accolade also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which
the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $37.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes.
The Notes will be general unsecured obligations of Accolade and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. The Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Accolade’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares, at Accolade’s election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of the pricing of the offering.
Accolade expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to pay the cost of the capped call transactions described below. Accolade expects to use the remainder of any net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, capital expenditures, acquisitions and strategic investments.
In connection with the pricing of the Notes, Accolade expects to enter into capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers and/or their respective affiliates or other financial institutions (the “option counterparties”). The capped call transactions will cover, subject to customary adjustments, the number of shares of Accolade’s common stock that initially underlie the Notes. The capped call transactions are expected to offset the potential dilution to Accolade’s common stock as a result of any conversion of the Notes, with such offset subject to a cap. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes, Accolade expects to enter into additional capped call transactions with the option counterparties.
