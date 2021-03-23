Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Inside and regulated information - Summary of the

official statement in French

(https://www.emakina.group/en-US/InvestorRelations/RegulatedNews)



Emakina Group (http://www.emakina.group/) (Euronext Brussels: ALEMK

(https://live.euronext.com/en/product/equities/BE0003843605-ALXB) ) - a leading

international group of independent agencies operating in 17 countries on 3

continents, announces its 2020 annual results. Consolidated sales amounted to

EUR 99,004,614, an increase of 2.5% at constant scope. The group's income

outside Belgium now accounts for 70% of the consolidated income.





- Consolidated sales: EUR 99,004,614 (+2.5%) (EUR 96,618,148 in 2019)- EBITDA: EUR 7,783,355 (+32.3%) (EUR 5,881,414 in 2019)- Result before taxes: EUR 1,482,837 (EUR 235,278 in 2019)The current profit before tax increased by 76.6% to EUR 2,217,959. The netprofit of EUR 662,237can be attributed to the rise in the current profit, a non-recurring result anda reorganisation programme, as well as an increase in the tax burden owing tothe positive trend in operating profitability.The group's financial health is strong, thanks to the increase in EBITDA, apositive net profit, an increased equity base, a working capital requirementunder control, a fall in the level of financial indebtedness and theavailability of appropriate credit lines.The internationalisation of the group's activities continues. Following theopening in 2020 of an office in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and India, in early 2021Emakina began preparations to open new offices in London and in Munich.The group moved up a gear in developing its e-commerce services and multi-entityand multi-geographic synergies , giving rise to the need for high-performanceinternal tools and a sound 'One Team' collaborative model and team spirit. Thegroup's many technological partnerships enable a broad portfolio of solutionsfor its clients.Some major new clients: Ahold Delhaize, Armor-Lux, Aurep, Beaulieu, Bestseller,Bugaboo, Cape Union Mart, Constellium, Crate & Barrel and Maison du Monde forMajid Al Futtaim, DGZ, Faces, Full Life, Givaudan, Goody Kitchen, Graff, Harman,Hartlauer, Hudson, Joolz, Mise au Green, Picture, Prénatal, Rotra, Solis,Swedish Pension Office, Tata Steel, Tory Burch, Under Armour GCC, Visit Qatar,Walibi, and Yves Saint Laurent.Despite the current context marked by the continuing pandemic, the group'smanagement anticipates a single-figure rise in its sales over the year 2021.http://www.emakina.group/Frédéric DesonnayCFO Emakina Groupfds@emakina.com+32-2400-4000Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/106684/4871757OTS: Emakina Group