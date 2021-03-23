HireQuest, Inc. Closes Acquisition of LINK Staffing

HireQuest, Inc. (Nasdaq: HQI), a national franchisor of on-demand and temporary staffing services, today announced that its subsidiary, HQ Link Corporation, has closed the acquisition of the franchised operations of LINK Staffing, a family-owned staffing company based in Houston, Texas, for approximately $11.1 million in cash. The transaction does not include working capital. The 35 acquired locations generated approximately $57 million in system-wide sales in 2020.

“On the heels of the recent acquisition of 47 locations from Snelling Staffing, a 67-year-old staffing company, we have rapidly expanded our presence in commercial staffing, creating an additional revenue stream for HireQuest,” commented Rick Hermanns, HireQuest’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Just as importantly, the combined branch networks of LINK and Snelling will create a dynamic platform from which we believe we can grow our commercial staffing business organically. Most of the LINK locations are expected to be rebranded under the well-respected Snelling name.”