Bill.com Hires Seasoned Executive Rory Byrne to Lead Corporate Development

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced today the hiring of Rory Byrne as Vice President of Corporate Development. In this newly created role, Rory will lead the company’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy and manage the M&A process from identification of growth opportunities, due diligence and through integration.

Rory Byrne, Vice President of Corporate Development at Bill.com (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled that Rory has joined the Bill.com team. Rory brings a wealth of fintech experience from building to acquiring and then integrating those businesses into multiple financial process automation and payment offerings,” said René Lacerte, CEO and Founder of Bill.com. “We expect M&A to be an important part of our future growth strategy, as we pursue both organic and inorganic opportunities to expand the ways our platform helps businesses simplify and automate their back office operations.”

Rory joins Bill.com with twenty years of experience in business and corporate development, payments, and strategic partnerships globally. He has held executive and leadership positions in a variety of organizations from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, including Visa, Hyperion, Kofax, and Yahoo!. Rory was formerly Executive Vice President of Billtrust, where he was responsible for business development, payment strategy, and M&A. Rory has spent his career helping organizations accelerate revenue growth through sales, strategic partnerships, and executing acquisitions.

“I’m excited to be joining Bill.com which is helping small and medium size businesses digitally transform their financial operations,” said Rory. “I look forward to working with the team to expand the value the platform provides to customers, partners, and network members, furthering the company’s mission to make it simple to connect and do business.”

About Bill.com

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com has offices in San Jose, California and Houston, Texas. For more information visit www.bill.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323006030/en/