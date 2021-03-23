Corporación América Airports Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Call and Webcast

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) , the largest private sector airport operator based on the number of airports under management today announced that it will report its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 results on Tuesday, March 30, after market closes.

Conference Call

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Time: 9:00 am Eastern Time

Executives

Mr. Martín Eurnekian, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Raúl Francos, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Jorge Arruda, Head of Finance and M&A

Ms. Gimena Albanesi, Investor Relations Manager

To participate please dial in

1-888-347-6492 (U.S. domestic)

1-412-317-5258 (International)

Webcast (click here)

Replay (click here)

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

