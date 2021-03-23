 

Monument Appoints Chris Leighton to Interim CFO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) “Monument” or the “Company” is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chris Leighton as interim CFO effective immediately while Mr. Luther Nip has resigned in the transition period.

“I am very pleased to report the appointment of Chris Leighton as the Company’s CFO and welcome him to our management team, as the Company initiates the flotation construction as its first phase of the Gold Sulphide Project at Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia and Western Australia,” remarks Cathy Zhai, President & CEO of Monument Mining: “I have confidence that his extensive hands on and bottom up experience of management accounting and financing in manufacturing sectors will be strong benefit to the Company.”

Mr. Leighton has been a financial executive over the past 20 years. His experience covers strategic planning for operation expansion and restructuring, cash flow management, project financing, cost accounting and financial reporting. His career has spanned several industries including pulp and paper, forestry, aquaculture and publishing across both Canada and the US, from a junior position to executive in financial reporting and control area, mostly concentrated on improvement of financial performance over production lines with discipline.  He has played a major role in the listing of companies on the NYSE by spearheading the implementation of SOX controls for the Canadian operations. Mr. Leighton is a designated Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree, specializing in Finance from the University of British Columbia as well as a Master’s in Business Administration from Royal Roads University.

About Monument

Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY, FSE: D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia. Its experienced management team is committed to growth and is advancing several exploration and development projects including the Mengapur Copper-Iron Project, in Pahang State of Malaysia, and the Murchison Gold Projects comprising Burnakura, Gabanintha and Tuckanarra in the Murchison area of Western Australia. The Company employs approximately 205 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities.

