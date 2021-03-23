 

Brooge Energy Announces Exceptional Safety Record Since Operations Began

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooge Energy Ltd. (“Brooge Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BROG), a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz, adjacent to the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”) through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (“BPGIC”) and Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company Phase III FZE (“BPGIC III”), announced today it has reached a major milestone by reporting 3.75 million hours worked without any safety issues, including zero long term injuries (“LTI”), zero product spills and all products delivered to customer specifications, among other industry related KPI’s.

Nicolaas L. Paardenkooper, CEO of Brooge Energy and BPGIC, said, “We are proud to report no safety issues since the start of our Phase I operations in late 2017 and throughout the construction of our Phase II facility, which is nearing completion. Safety has always been paramount to the oil industry and the midstream sector is no exception. We believe our excellent safety record is due to strict adherence to compliance processes, as well as our investment in building out highly automated terminals which have continued to operate seamlessly throughout the year despite the restrictions placed on us due to COVID-19.”

BPGIC is a key independent storage provider in Fujairah, UAE, conveniently situated in the East-coast port of Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman, which owns capacity to store clean petroleum products (CPP) and fuel oil using some of the latest technology to maximize company performance and efficiency, while reducing operating costs. Through the development of its Phase II and Phase III facilities, it is also building additional CPP storage capacity as well as crude oil storage capacity using similar technology.

About Brooge Energy Limited

Brooge Energy conducts all of its business and operations through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (“BPGIC”) and Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company Phase III FZE (“BPGIC III”), Fujairah Free Zone Entities. Brooge Energy is a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz adjacent to the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. Its oil storage business differentiates itself from competitors by providing customers with fast order processing times, excellent customer service and high accuracy blending services with low oil losses. For more information please visit at www.broogeenergy.com

