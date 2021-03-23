SELLAS Life Sciences Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Entered into Exclusive License Agreement, with $7.5 Million Upfront License Fee and Potential to Receive up to an Additional $194.5 Million, with 3D Medicines for Development and Commercialization of Galinpepimut-S in China; Additional $1 Million Milestone Triggered in February 2021

Phase 3 REGAL Study of Galinpepimut-S in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients Underway in United States and Europe; Number of Clinical Sites Increased

Manufactured First of Three Registration Batches of GPS Required for Regulatory Approval Filings

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLS) ("SELLAS" or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of indications, today reported its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a business update.

“Despite numerous challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, during 2020 SELLAS remained steadfast and focused on its core mission to develop innovative cancer immunotherapies to prolong patients’ lives. With this goal driving our efforts, the team successfully signed an exclusive license agreement with 3D Medicines to further develop and commercialize galinpepimut-S (GPS) in Greater China, with potential to receive total payments under the agreement of up to $202 million, including the $7.5 million upfront license fee received at the end of 2020. This agreement marks the first step in our commercialization strategy for GPS. We look forward to progressing our GPS clinical program in 2021, including the Phase 3 REGAL study of GPS in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients which is currently underway in the United States and Europe,” said Angelos Stergiou, MD, ScD. h.c., President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS.

“The fourth quarter of 2020 brought a strong close to a transformative year for SELLAS. Of significance, we successfully strengthened our balance sheet through a registered direct offering, the exercise of warrants and the upfront licensing fee from our agreement with 3D Medicines, ending the year with cash and cash equivalents of $35.3 million,” concluded Dr. Stergiou.

Pipeline Updates:

Galinpepimut-S (GPS)