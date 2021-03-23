 

SELLAS Life Sciences Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Entered into Exclusive License Agreement, with $7.5 Million Upfront License Fee and Potential to Receive up to an Additional $194.5 Million, with 3D Medicines for Development and Commercialization of Galinpepimut-S in China; Additional $1 Million Milestone Triggered in February 2021

Strengthened Balance Sheet with Cash and Cash Equivalents of $35.3 Million as of Year-End

Phase 3 REGAL Study of Galinpepimut-S in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients Underway in United States and Europe; Number of Clinical Sites Increased

Manufactured First of Three Registration Batches of GPS Required for Regulatory Approval Filings

NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLS) ("SELLAS" or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of indications, today reported its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a business update.

“Despite numerous challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, during 2020 SELLAS remained steadfast and focused on its core mission to develop innovative cancer immunotherapies to prolong patients’ lives. With this goal driving our efforts, the team successfully signed an exclusive license agreement with 3D Medicines to further develop and commercialize galinpepimut-S (GPS) in Greater China, with potential to receive total payments under the agreement of up to $202 million, including the $7.5 million upfront license fee received at the end of 2020. This agreement marks the first step in our commercialization strategy for GPS. We look forward to progressing our GPS clinical program in 2021, including the Phase 3 REGAL study of GPS in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients which is currently underway in the United States and Europe,” said Angelos Stergiou, MD, ScD. h.c., President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS.

“The fourth quarter of 2020 brought a strong close to a transformative year for SELLAS. Of significance, we successfully strengthened our balance sheet through a registered direct offering, the exercise of warrants and the upfront licensing fee from our agreement with 3D Medicines, ending the year with cash and cash equivalents of $35.3 million,” concluded Dr. Stergiou.

Pipeline Updates:

Galinpepimut-S (GPS)

  • Following commencement of the Phase 3 REGAL study in AML patients in early 2020, the Company began to initiate clinical sites for the study in the United States and, later in 2020, in Europe. As the global COVID-19 pandemic intensified, the Company observed that clinical site initiations and patient enrollment, in general, were delayed due to prioritization of hospital resources towards the COVID-19 pandemic and as a result of the various lockdowns, quarantines and other restrictions in the United States and Europe. The Company took several steps to mitigate the effect of these delays on the timeline for the REGAL study, including increasing the expected number of clinical sites from 50 to up to approximately 135, increasing the number of countries in which sites were or will be initiated, and allocating additional resources, including additional CROs and internal personnel, to the REGAL study. Based upon the Company’s current assumptions, including with respect to the continuing impact of COVID-19, the Company anticipates that the planned interim safety and futility analysis for the REGAL study is likely to occur in the first half of 2022 provided that the assumptions regarding COVID-19, including the duration thereof and the availability and uptake of COVID-19 vaccines, especially in Europe, remain unchanged.
