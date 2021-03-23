 

ElectraMeccanica Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 in conjunction with the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F earlier today.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Selected Mesa, AZ, in the greater Phoenix area, for the Company’s U.S. based assembly facility and engineering technical center. The decision marked the culmination of a year-long nationwide search. The proposed facility in Mesa will support ElectraMeccanica’s strategic plan to meet anticipated demand for its flagship SOLO EV. When fully operational, the facility is expected to create up to 500 new jobs and will be capable of producing up to 20,000 SOLOs per year. Altogether it will feature both a light vehicle assembly plant along with a state-of-the-art engineering technical center, including multiple labs to support comprehensive research facilities as well as vehicle chassis, battery pack and power electronics testing workshops. The Company will also work with local municipalities to initiate a pilot “SOLO share” program as part of its larger drive, share, utility and fleet ecosystem.

  • Expanded the SOLO retail footprint into ten (10) additional high-end shopping centers and related areas as well as two (2) new states. After the opening of seven (7) new locations in May and June, the Company will then operate a total of twenty (20) retail locations, counting eleven (11) in California, five (5) in Arizona, two (2) in Oregon, one (1) in Washington and one (1) in Colorado.

  • Delivered a limited first shipment of SOLO EVs into the U.S. In-line with the Company’s ongoing vehicle rollout strategy, these SOLO EVs will be and have been used specifically for high ROI activities, including press events, marketing, retail distribution, test drives, corporate and advertising purposes and fleet demonstrations.

  • Hosted a “SOLO Drive Tour” for early adopters, providing select reservation holders with the opportunity to look, see and “Drive SOLO.” The multi-state tour began in Scottdale, AZ, in the first quarter of 2021, and will be followed by events in Cerritos, Walnut Creek and Corte Madera, CA, as well as in Portland, OR.

  • Scaled the “Drive SOLO” marketing campaign to key eco-conscious cities with existing SOLO EV retail presences. Drive SOLO is aimed at educating and challenging consumers to reconsider their driving habits, particularly when commuting to work, the gym or visiting friends. The tradition/digital hybrid campaign features approximately 300 billboard and digital mall displays as well as social content across the Company’s Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram pages.
