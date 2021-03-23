ElectraMeccanica Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) ("ElectraMeccanica" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 in conjunction with the filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F earlier today.



Recent Company Highlights