 

BC Craft Supply Announces $500,000 Private Placement with Strategic Investor Mr. Daniel Petrov

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. (the “Company” or “BC Craft”) (CSE: CRFT) (OTC:CRFTF) (FSE:ZZD1) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to complete a strategic private placement with Mr. Daniel Petrov for aggregate proceeds of $500,000 (the “Private Placement”). The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent to acquire 100% of Somo Industries Inc. dba Feelwell (the “Acquisition”).

Strategic Private Placement

Mr. Petrov is an accomplished cannabis industry leader with a decade of experience working with a number of successful cannabis ventures and acting as a consultant to industry-related companies worldwide. He is the current Chief Executive Officer of Kiaro Holdings Corp. (TSXV:KO), co-founder and former Executive Vice President of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB). In addition to his role as CEO, Mr. Petrov has held board positions with various cannabis companies and is part of a working group of Canadian experts that advise international governments on developing cannabis regulations.

Pursuant to the Private Placement offering, the Company will sell an aggregate of 6,095,238 units in the capital of BC Craft (each a “Unit”), each Unit will be issued at a price of CAD $0.084 and comprised of one common share of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one (1/2) common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”) of the Company. Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Company for a period of 24 months following the closing date at an exercise price of CAD $0.126 per Common Share. All securities issued or issuable pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

In connection with the Private Placement, Mr. Petrov has been appointed as a member of the Company’s advisory board. As compensation for Mr. Petrov’s services as an advisory board member, the Company will grant to Mr. Petrov stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 100,000 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.105 per Common Share for a period of up to 5 years. The stock options are subject to the Company’s stock option plan and vest over a period of approximately five (5) months.

