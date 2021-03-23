 

BRP Group, Inc. Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Only Medicare Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021, 21:15  |  50   |   |   

- Expands Medicare Presence and Expertise -

TAMPA, Fla., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that BRP Medicare Insurance III, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group operating as Guided Medicare Solutions (“Guided”), has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all assets of Tim Altman, Inc. (operating as “Only Medicare Solutions”), an Issaquah, Washington-based independent insurance agency that offers information, support and access to Medicare products for its clients. The Partnership, BRP Group’s nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, is expected to close April 1, 2021, subject to certain closing conditions.

Only Medicare Solutions generated annual revenues of approximately $1.0 million and has a presence in the Pacific Northwest and Southern California (Coachella Valley / greater Palm Springs) markets. Following this Partnership, Only Medicare Solutions will be rebranded under the Company’s Guided banner over a transition period.

“We have built a significant Medicare presence in the Pacific Northwest, and the addition of Only Medicare Solutions to the BRP Group family will serve to further strengthen our brand and capabilities,” said Chase Bedsole, President of Guided Medicare Solutions. “We welcome the Only Medicare Solutions team and believe their wealth of experience and client-centric focus will add significant value and generate new growth opportunities for our Guided segment.”

“Joining with Guided is the natural next step for our business, as we will be able to better serve our client base with a myriad of new opportunities and services,” said Tim Altman, President of Only Medicare Solutions. “We are excited to become an integral part of Guided’s expanding Pacific Northwest Medicare Advantage presence, and we are eager to avail ourselves of BRP Group’s substantial resources to continue expanding our business.”

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP represents over 600,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com. Learn more about Guided at www.guidedsolutions.com.

Seite 1 von 3
BRP Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BRP Group, Inc. Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Only Medicare Solutions - Expands Medicare Presence and Expertise -TAMPA, Fla., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market
BioNTech to Report Full Year Financial Results for 2020 and Provide Corporate Update on the Fourth ...
Musk Metals Acquires the “Elon” Lithium Property in Quebec
American Lithium Reports Breakthrough Upgrading TLC Lithium Claystone Achieving 66% Lithium Grade ...
Zealand Pharma Announces FDA Approval of Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection, for the Treatment of ...
Auxly Announces At-The-Market Equity Program
NewHydrogen provides green hydrogen technology development update
Vow ASA: Contemplated Private Placement
Red Pine Completes Financing to Consolidate Wawa Gold Project
Titel
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Endeavour Reports Record FY-2020 Results
Core One Labs Files Application to List its Common Shares on NASDAQ
Plug Power to Restate Previously Issued Financial Statements
Exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of an European spinal entity
Bel and Lactalis enter exclusive talks to sell Leerdammer and related rights
Atari Extends Hotel Partnership with ICICB Group to more Countries in Europe and Africa, and Asia
Ocugen Provides Business Update and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Voyager Digital Ltd. to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.03.21
BRP Group, Inc. Announces Executive Leadership Promotions
11.03.21
BRP Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
11.03.21
BRP Group, Inc. Welcomes David Smith as President & Executive Operating Officer of Guided Solutions
22.02.21
BRP Group, Inc. to Participate in the Raymond James & Associates’ 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference