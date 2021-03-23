 

GameStop Appoints Chief Operating Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.03.2021   

Announces Two Additional Executive Hires to Support Transformation

GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it has appointed Jenna Owens to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Owens has a start date of March 29, 2021.

Ms. Owens brings approximately two decades of technology, operations, fulfillment, and supply chain experience to GameStop. Most recently, she was Director and General Manager for Distribution and Multi-Channel Fulfillment at Amazon. She previously held senior operations roles at Google and Honeywell. At GameStop, Ms. Owens will be responsible for overseeing functions that include business intelligence, fulfillment, supply chain, and store operations.

Additionally, the Company has made two other executive hires:

  • Neda Pacifico, Senior Vice President of E-Commerce – Ms. Pacifico, who previously served as Chewy’s Vice President of E-Commerce, has a start date of March 29, 2021. She spent nearly four-and-a-half years at Amazon in a variety of customer insights and marketing roles prior to joining Chewy. In her new role, Ms. Pacifico will lead initiatives in areas that include analytics, UI/UX and product design.  

  • Ken Suzuki, Vice President of Supply Chain Systems – Mr. Suzuki, who previously served as Zulily’s Vice President of Supply Chain Technology, has a start date of March 29, 2021. He has more than two decades of experience in the e-commerce, informational technology and software engineering areas. In his new role, Mr. Suzuki will be responsible for all systems and software related to GameStop’s supply chain, including order management systems (OMS) and warehouse management systems (WMS).

About GameStop

GameStop, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a leading specialty retailer offering games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and thousands of stores. Visit www.GameStop.com to explore our products and offerings. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop.

Contacts

GameStop Investor Relations
817-424-2001
investorrelations@gamestop.com

GameStop Public Relations
Joey Mooring
joeymooring@gamestop.com

or

Profile
Greg Marose / Charlotte Kiaie
gamestop@profileadvisors.com


Wertpapier


