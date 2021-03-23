GameStop Appoints Chief Operating Officer

Announces Two Additional Executive Hires to Support Transformation

GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced that it has appointed Jenna Owens to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Owens has a start date of March 29, 2021.



Ms. Owens brings approximately two decades of technology, operations, fulfillment, and supply chain experience to GameStop. Most recently, she was Director and General Manager for Distribution and Multi-Channel Fulfillment at Amazon. She previously held senior operations roles at Google and Honeywell. At GameStop, Ms. Owens will be responsible for overseeing functions that include business intelligence, fulfillment, supply chain, and store operations.