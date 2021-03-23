Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decklar Resources Inc. (DKL-TSX Venture) is pleased to announce that all resolutions presented before the Company’s shareholders at the Annual & Special Meeting held today, including Board membership, appointment of auditors, and the approval of the continuance of the Company’s stock option plan, were passed.



Additionally, the Company has appointed Denis Poelzer to its Board of Directors, elected at the Company’s 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, effective March 23, 2021. Mr. Poelzer will be replacing Norm Yurik on the Company’s Board.