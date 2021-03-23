Translate Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

LEXINGTON, Mass., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Translate Bio (Nasdaq: TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat or prevent debilitating or life-threatening diseases, today reported that on March 22, 2021, the Company granted non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 300,000 shares of the Company’s common stock to its newly hired President, Dr. Rand Sutherland. This grant was made pursuant to the Company’s 2021 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, was approved by the Company’s board of directors, and was made as a material inducement to Dr. Sutherland’s acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a component of his employment compensation.



The stock options have an exercise price of $16.37 per share, equal to the closing price of Translate Bio’s common stock on March 22, 2021. Each stock option has a ten year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the shares underlying the option vesting on March 22, 2022 and in thirty-six equal monthly installments thereafter as to the remaining shares. If Dr. Sutherland’s employment is terminated by the Company without cause or by him for good reason prior to March 22, 2022, 25% of the shares underlying the option will immediately vest and become exercisable. The vesting of the grant is subject to the Dr. Sutherland’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date. The inducement grant is subject to the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grants and the Company’s 2021 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan.