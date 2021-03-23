 

Nortech Systems Announces 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 21:59  |  30   |   |   

Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS) (the “Company”), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, aerospace & defense and industrial markets, reported net sales of $104.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, a decline of 10.5% compared to $116.3 for fiscal 2019. The decline was primarily due to reduced demand from medical and industrial customers impacted by COVID-19. Gross margin for fiscal 2020 was 8.1% compared to 10.8% in 2019, a decline of 2.7 percentage points. Gross margin in the fourth quarter was down approximately 6 percentage points versus the same period last year due to unabsorbed fixed overhead in the Company’s global manufacturing network. Net loss for fiscal year 2020 was ($1.5) million and ($0.58) per diluted share compared to a net loss of ($1.2) million and ($0.46) per diluted share in fiscal year 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.1 million in fiscal 2020 compared to $2.4 million in fiscal 2019. The EBITDA decline was primarily due to reduced revenue in the fourth quarter related to COVID-19.

"The fourth quarter of 2020 was a significant challenge for Nortech due to the effects of COVID-19, related supply-chain challenges, and slower customer order volume. Our team battled through adversity, preserved our workforce with the help of a PPP loan, and continued supplying mission critical parts to our medical, industrial, and defense customers. Our monthly bookings trend improved late in the fourth quarter of 2020 and we are seeing those positive trends continue into the first quarter of 2021. The team has done a great job positioning the Company to return to profitable growth in 2021.” stated Jay D. Miller, Chief Executive Officer and President.

Revenue was $23.8 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared with $30.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was ($3.8) million which includes a $2.4 million non-cash charge due to the impairment of goodwill remaining from the acquisition of the Devicix business in 2015. During the fourth quarter of 2020 all aspects of Devicix engineering services were fully integrated into Nortech Systems to better facilitate our value proposition for providing innovative speed-to-market solutions for medical device customers. Excluding this one-time charge, adjusted operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was ($1.4) million. This compares with operating income of $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was ($3.5) million, or ($1.33) per diluted common share compared with net income in the fourth quarter of 2019 of $0.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted common share. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of ($0.9) million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $1.4 million in fiscal 2019. The EBITDA decline was primarily due to reduced revenue related COVID-19. Nortech’s backlog at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 was $48.7 million and is rebounding in the first quarter of 2021.

In the fourth quarter, Nortech’s Merrifield production facility consolidation was completed as planned. The Company shifted nearly all of its Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturing to its Mankato, Minnesota production facility, and much of its complex wire and cable assembly production to its Bemidji, Minnesota production facility that recently achieved AS9100D certification.

Mr. Miller continued, “This consolidation reflects Nortech’s strategy of focusing our investments in talent, equipment, and infrastructure in fewer core ‘center of excellence’ locations to improve foundational capabilities that matter most to our customers: high quality, reliable on-time delivery, innovative solutions, and exceptional value. I am also excited about recent additions to our leadership team as we welcome Lianne King as our VP of Human Resources, Christine LaPoint as our Senior Director of Quality & Regulatory, and John Koski as the Plant Manager at our medical device center of excellence in Milaca, Minnesota. Lianne, Christine, and John all bring a wealth of experience to our leadership team. I’m thrilled to have them on board, and I am energized about the operational improvements they will implement in 2021 in conjunction with our entire global team."

Nortech, in partnership with our medical, industrial and defense customers, uses intelligence, innovation, speed and global expertise to provide manufacturing and engineering solutions. This enables our customers to be leaders in digital connectivity and data management to achieve their business goals. Nortech strives to be a premier workplace that fosters valued relationships internally and in our communities.

About Nortech Systems Incorporated Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech Systems primarily serves the medical, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire/cable/interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has seven manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech’s website is www.nortechsys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including without limitation statements regarding the Company returning to profitable growth, monthly booking trend, the effects of the Devicix integration, customer demand, the effects of the Merrifield plant consolidation, and the effects of changes in operations. While this release is based on management’s best judgment and current expectations, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers, employees, manufacturing facilities, suppliers, the capital markets and our financial condition, and results of operations, all of which tend to aggravate the other risks and uncertainties we face; (2) the impact of our indebtedness on our business, financial condition and results of operations; (3) the impact of restrictions in our debt instruments on our ability to operate our business, finance our capital needs or pursue or expand business strategies; (4) any failure to comply with financial covenants and other provisions and restrictions of our debt instruments; (5) supply chain disruptions leading to parts shortages for critical components; (6) volatility in market conditions which may affect market supply of and demand for the company’s products; (7) increased competition; (8) changes in the reliability and efficiency of operating facilities or those of third parties; (9) risks related to the availability of labor; (10) commodity cost increases coupled with our inability to raise prices charged to our customers; (11) the unanticipated loss of key members of senior management and the transition of new members of our management teams to their new roles; (12) and general economic, financial and business conditions that could affect the company’s financial condition and results of operations. Some of the above-mentioned factors are described in further detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual and quarterly reports, as applicable. You should assume the information appearing in this document is accurate only as of the date hereof, or as otherwise specified, as our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since such date. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect actual results or changes in factors or assumptions affecting such forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measurements Management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in providing additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a metric used by management to evaluate performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by the financial community to facilitate comparisons between peer companies since interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization can differ greatly between organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that are unusual in nature or not comparable from period to period. The Company provides this information to investors to assist in comparisons of past, present, and future operating results and to assist in highlighting the results of on-going operations. While the Company’s management believes that non-GAAP measurements are useful supplemental information, such adjusted results are not intended to replace the Company’s GAAP financial results and should be read in conjunction with those GAAP results. Other supplemental information has been provided to demonstrate reconciliation of non-GAAP measurements discussed above to most relevant GAAP financial measurements.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for share data)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

 

 

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

Unaudited

 

 

Unaudited

 

 

Audited

 

 

Audited

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 
Net Sales $

23,843

$

30,818

$

104,106

$

116,333

 
Cost of Goods Sold

22,480

27,163

95,651

103,757

 
Gross Profit

1,363

3,655

8,455

12,576

5.7%

11.9%

8.1%

10.8%

 
Operating Expenses
Selling Expenses

529

576

2,474

2,723

General and Administrative Expenses

2,224

2,255

8,043

9,629

Loss on Impairment of Goodwill

2,375

-

2,375

-

Gain on Sale of Property and Equipment

-

-

(3,821)

-

Total Operating Expenses

5,128

2,831

9,071

12,352

 
Income (Loss) from Operations

(3,765)

824

(616)

224

 
Interest Expense

(94)

(263)

(620)

(1,043)

 
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

(3,859)

561

(1,236)

(819)

 
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense

(328)

287

310

409

 
Net Income (Loss) $

(3,531)

$

274

$

(1,546)

$

(1,228)

 
Income (Loss) Per Common Share - Diluted $

(1.33)

$

0.10

$

(0.58)

$

(0.46)

 
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted

2,658,358

2,657,530

2,657,738

2,665,165

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

2020

 

 

2019

Audited

 

 

Audited

Cash $

352

$

351

Restricted Cash

3,212

309

Accounts Receivable

15,625

18,558

Inventories

13,917

14,279

Contract Assets

5,899

7,659

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

2,032

2,128

Property and Operating Lease Assets

15,424

14,408

Goodwill and Other Long-term Assets, Net

1,173

3,718

Total Assets $

57,634

$

61,410

 
Accounts Payable $

11,239

$

14,014

Lease Obligations, Finance & Operating, Net

11,389

7,232

All Other Liabilities

5,891

6,477

Long Term Line of Credit

3,328

10,088

Long-term Debt, Net

7,069

3,623

Shareholders’ Equity

18,718

19,976

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $

57,634

$

61,410

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA

THREE MONTHS ENDED

 

 

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

Net Income (Loss) $

(3,531)

$

274

$

(1,546)

$

(1,228)

Income Tax (Benefit) Expense

(328)

287

310

409

Interest Expense

94

263

620

1,043

Depreciation and Amortization

490

573

2,193

2,221

EBITDA

(3,275)

1,397

1,577

2,445

Loss on goodwill impairment

2,375

-

2,375

-

Gain on sale leaseback

-

-

(3,821)

-

Adjusted EBITDA $

(900)

$

1,397

$

131

$

2,445

 

Nortech Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nortech Systems Announces 2020 Results Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS) (the “Company”), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, aerospace & defense and industrial markets, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
ICE Launches Spark30S Atlantic and Spark25S Pacific LNG Freight Futures Contracts
OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No ...
Ontex and Woosh Join Forces for Diaper Recycling in Belgium
SYNNEX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SYNNEX Corporation - SNX
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Bentley Acceleration Initiatives Launches OpenTower iQ, a Digital Co-Venture with Visual ...
GVTC Achieves Net Promoter Score of +44 With Calix Revenue EDGE Rivaling the Best Brands in the ...
Alcoa to Supply Sustainable, Low-Carbon Aluminum for Wheels on the e-tron GT, Audi’s First ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer