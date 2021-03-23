 

Labcorp Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.03.2021, 22:00  |  44   |   |   

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading life sciences company, today issued the following statement:

Labcorp continues to make progress executing our strategy and capitalizing on the power of our diagnostic and drug development businesses. We are successfully accelerating growth across our platform, while playing a critical role in the fight against COVID-19 and helping our clients develop next-generation solutions for other key therapeutic areas such as oncology, liver and kidney disease, Alzheimer’s and autoimmune disorders.

While we continue to see strong momentum across our operations, the Labcorp Board of Directors and management team believe that our value is not being appropriately reflected in the Company’s current stock price. Therefore, the Board of Directors is undertaking a review of the Company’s structure and capital allocation strategy to ensure we are best positioned to unlock shareholder value while we continue to support patients and customers around the world.

The Board will take the appropriate time to complete the review, and has engaged Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as its financial advisor to support the process. Labcorp does not intend to comment further about this review until the Board has reached a conclusion.

Customers should continue to count on Labcorp to remain relentlessly focused on improving the health and lives of patients, including with the Company’s vital role in the fight against COVID-19.

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With over 70,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $14.0 billion in 2020. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the impact of various factors on operating and financial results and the opportunities for future growth. Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control, including without limitation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business and financial condition and on general economic, business, and market conditions, our ability (or inability) to execute on our plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, competitive actions and other unforeseen changes and general uncertainties in the marketplace, changes in government regulations, including healthcare reform, customer purchasing decisions, including changes in payer regulations or policies, other adverse actions of governmental and third-party payers, the company’s satisfaction of regulatory and other requirements, patient safety issues, changes in testing guidelines or recommendations, federal, state, and local government responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, the effect of public opinion on the company’s reputation, adverse results in material litigation matters, the impact of changes in tax laws and regulations, failure to maintain or develop customer relationships, our ability to develop or acquire new products and adapt to technological changes, failure in information technology, systems or data security, adverse weather conditions, the number of revenue days in a financial period, employee relations, personnel costs, and the effect of exchange rate fluctuations. These factors, in some cases, have affected and in the future (together with other factors) could affect the company’s ability to implement the company’s business strategy and actual results could differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements.

Seite 1 von 2
Laboratory Of America Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Labcorp Business Update Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading life sciences company, today issued the following statement: Labcorp continues to make progress executing our strategy and capitalizing on the power of our diagnostic and drug development businesses. We are successfully …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
ICE Launches Spark30S Atlantic and Spark25S Pacific LNG Freight Futures Contracts
OnePlus 9 Series Coming Soon to T-Mobile. Exclusive Superphones + Largest & Fastest 5G Network = No ...
Ontex and Woosh Join Forces for Diaper Recycling in Belgium
SYNNEX INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of SYNNEX Corporation - SNX
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Bentley Acceleration Initiatives Launches OpenTower iQ, a Digital Co-Venture with Visual ...
GVTC Achieves Net Promoter Score of +44 With Calix Revenue EDGE Rivaling the Best Brands in the ...
Alcoa to Supply Sustainable, Low-Carbon Aluminum for Wheels on the e-tron GT, Audi’s First ...
Titel
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca (rucaparib) Significantly Improves Progression-Free Survival versus ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
AMC Theatres to Have 98% of Its U.S. Locations Open Beginning Friday, March 19
Luminar Provides Business Update, 2021 Milestones and Preliminary 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces That the Maturity Dates of Long-term Debt Totalling $54.1m Have ...
NRG Energy, Inc. Financial Update on Winter Storm Uri Impacts
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:02 Uhr
Dr. Marcia Eisenberg, Chief Scientific Officer of Labcorp Diagnostics, Named a Healthcare Businesswoman’s Association Luminary
19.03.21
Labcorp Scheduled to Speak at KeyBanc Capital Markets' Life Sciences and MedTech Investor Forum
09.03.21
Labcorp Named to Fast Company’s List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021
24.02.21
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter at Stores Nationwide
23.02.21
Labcorp is Scheduled to Speak at Citi's 2021 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools, & HCIT Virtual Conference